Donald Trump's rudeness in Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump finally dropped by Puerto Rico, where thousands of people remain without access to electricity or potable water after Hurricane Maria lashed the island on September 20.

His late visit to the island this Tuesday “generated more controversy than relief," stressed the newspaper El País. The Spanish newspaper labeled the decision of Trump to throw rolls of paper to the neighbors of Guaynabo - a municipality in the neighborhood of San Juan - as if they were basketball balls, as "rude".



Trump throws paper towels into crowd in Puerto Rico Video of Trump throws paper towels into crowd in Puerto Rico

President Trump has taken 13 days to visit the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria, when it took him only two days to visit Texas after Hurricane Harvey and three to travel to Florida after Irma.

Adding firewood to the fire, Trump praised the Puerto Rican government for the rescue efforts, which prevented a greater number of deaths, but later blamed the administration of the island for the financial debt it carries with Washington and added, according to El País, "I hate to tell you this, but we have spent a lot of money in Puerto Rico."

Puerto Rico has a debt of $ 73 billion and this year it went bankrupt.

For its part, El Mundo highlighted President Trump's words from Puerto Rico saying that the passage of Hurricane Maria is not "a real catastrophe" like that of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, since the number of fatalities has been much lower.

"If you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina ... hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of people who died, and you look at what happened here, with a storm that was really overwhelming, nobody has seen anything like this," he said, referring to Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in 2005 and left more than 1,800 dead.

The number of confirmed fatalities in Puerto Rico for now is 34.