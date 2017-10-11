Donald Trump's kindergarten

President Donald Trump begins the school year with a huge list of challenges. Following the hurricane catastrophe in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, Trump now faces the challenge of carrying out his ambitious fiscal reform and getting his budget approved with the support of most Republicans.

"If Donald Trump rode a circus with the same attitude as the US presidency, the dwarves probably would grow," comments the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in reference to the growing number of problems facing the Trump administration.

The last conflict to emerge has to do with Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Corker, who is a member of the budget committee and gave support to the president during the campaign, now says that the White House has become an "adult day care," and that, "Trump threats to other countries could put the United States on the road to a third World War," as La Vanguardia recalls.

Corker's reproaches to Trump in an interview with The New York Times "are symptomatic," El País warned. According to the Spanish newspaper, "his statements reveal the growing gap in the Republican party before the chaotic presidency."

Trump has responded to Corker's attacks on twitter, but few senators have come out in his support.

The Republican who has defended Corker the most is Mitch McConnell, majority leader. Trump has hinted that he will call for McConnell's resignation if budget and tax reform do not progress.

On the other hand, Health Secretary Tom Price recently resigned for spending half a million dollars from public coffers for personal travel.

According to La Vanguardia, "The crisis is escalating and leading the way to provoke an internal civil war in the Republican Party."

El País corroborates this thesis, claiming that the internal divisions among the Republicans "already led to the failure of the health reform attempt and now can undermine the tax reform, the only legislation Trump is hoping for before the end of the year.