Dismissals begin at Philly DA’s Office

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sworn in on Tuesday. 

Larry Krasner is already shaking up the status quo.


By John N. McGuire
January 05, 2018

Larry Krasner is wasting no time in reforming the District Attorney's Office.

According to a report from Philly.com, more than 20 of the office's prosecutors are expected to be dismissed by end-of-day on Friday. The dismissals come only days after Krasner was sworn in as district attorney on Tuesday.

Andrew Notaristefano was among the prosecutors dismissed, according to the Philly.com report.

Leading up to the election last year, Krasner promised major changes to the District Attorney’s Office, campaigning on progressive ideas such as reducing Philadelphia’s prison population. The city’s criminal justice system has the highest incarceration rate of any other major city in the country.

With a budget of $36 million and staff of 600, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is Pennsylvania's largest procedural body. It investigates more than 50,000 cases annually.

