Despite Moore's tantrums, Doug Jones is the new Alabama Senator

The citizens of Alabama spoke loud and clear about the change they want to see in their antiquated political model (and in the country), by electing a Democratic representative for the Senate for the first time in 25 years.

But Roy Moore, the Republican anchor, has decided to turn a deaf ear to the new reality.

In a desperate judicial strategy, Moore has requested a "thorough investigation of a possible electoral fraud", trying to delay the certification of Doug Jones, a Democratic candidate who was elected by more than 20,000 votes, CNN reports.

For its part, the Democratic campaign has described the Republican's tantrum as "a desperate attempt to subvert the will of the people", especially when Moore's arguments include "that people who were not residents of Alabama were allowed to vote" or "Increased 'anomalous' voter turnout in Jefferson County, where census data show that 43% of the population is black."

The Alabama circuit judge agreed to the invalidity of the arguments and dismissed Moore's request on Thursday, only moments before Doug Jones was certified as the new senator.

Jones will now fill the vacancy of Jeff Sessions, who was chosen by President Trump to serve as Attorney General in his cabinet.

In a statement this Thursday’s afternoon, Jones said he was “looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the New Year”, as The Guardian reports.

“As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation. I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all,” the new senator announced.