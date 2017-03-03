'Defy Trump' says local groups

Weeks in to 45's Presidency, what's clear is that it will be on us, our communities, and our local officials to protect and defend our loved ones who call Philly home.



Our city has been a leader to stand up to federal deportation efforts and refuse to let Immigration agents' requests violate constitutional rights. But with Trump's escalating and expanding attacks, it takes more than that locally to protect everyone who needs it. We need to defy Trump, defend Philly, and expand sanctuary.



Come out to rally with Juntos, Mijente, and folks from around the country to show that Philadelphia is united and raising the bar for the city to be a sanctuary not just for immigrants but for everyone being targeted under the current regime whether that's by stop-and-frisk policing, anti-Muslim profiling, anti-Black violence, or raids and deportations.