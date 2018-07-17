Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 116

Relatives and neighbors of Alotenango, Sacatepéquez, Guatemala, participate on Jul. 11, 2018, in the burial of the bodies of 10 victims after the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Jun. 3, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

The Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted in early June.


By EFE
July 17, 2018

The death toll from the eruption of Fuego volcano on June 3 has risen to 116, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala announced on Monday.

Three new victims identified by the Guatemalan National Institute of Forensic Sciences are on the list of the missing, and hence the total toll stands at 116 deaths and 302 missing, agency spokesperson David de Leon said.

The forensic institute still has to investigate more than 200 cases to determine if they correspond to the missing.

The Fuego volcano on June 3 saw one of the strongest eruptions in history, causing significant material damage and affecting almost 2 million people.

TAGS
volcanic eruption
guatemala
natural disaster
by John McGuire
 07/17/2018 - 13:57
in

