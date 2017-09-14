A deal to make a deal

In confused statements and with the truth between his teeth, President Trump assured the approach of a dialogue between representatives of the democratic bench and his administration, in order to exchange a way for the dreamers towards the regularization of their migratory status in exchange for a package of (yet undetermined) new measures in border security that won’t include a wall.

House spokesman Paul D. Ryan (Wisconsin) dismissed the potential deal, calling it "just a preliminary discussion" and insisted that any deal should be considered by the leaders of the Republican Party, as reported by The Washington Post.

However, coinciding with previous statements, Ryan has said that "deporting young immigrants protected by DACA does not benefit our nation's interest", but the fact that his party has been displaced in a conversation so relevant in current policy such as that between Trump, Senate minority leader Charles E. Schumer and House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, implies that Republicans will need to regain ground one way or another.

That's why Ryan insisted that any discussion of the Dream Act to protect undocumented youth brought to the country as a child should be developed among House Republicans. "There is no agreement," he insisted on a press conference.

"The president understands that he must work with the congressional majorities to get any kind of legislative solution," he added.

Faced with the pressure of his party, the President refaced his words in front of the reporters, assuring on the contrary that, "we are not looking at citizenship" for dreamers, nor an “amnesty”: "We are looking at allowing people to stay here. We are talking about taking care of people, people who were brought here, people who have done a good job" he said at an airport in Florida.

For his part, Schumer showed his surprise at the statements of the president, assuring that "there was no debate about that. We discussed the ramifications of the bill and there was no dissent (...) No one has said that it won’t happen."

But even so, the leader of the Democratic minority trusts the president's word: "He said he would do this and I take him at his word that he will. We thought we had an opportunity to get something good and let’s see what happens."

Discussions on the new border security measures could begin during the next few days, according to Schumer; they could include drones, sensor technology, road repairs and other strategies contemplated in a bipartisan proposal introduced in 2013.

Finally, as Senate Majority Leader and McConnell’s Number 2, John Cornyn, said: this seems like only “a deal to make a deal”.