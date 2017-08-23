The Dangerous Pardon to Sheriff Joe

As if war crimes were involved, President Trump has hinted that he could pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his last controversial speech in Phoenix.

According to CNN, the White House would have already prepared the papers to grant the pardon to the ex- sheriff, when President Trump makes the final decision to do so.

For the president, Arpaio was simply "doing his job" by ruthlessly pursuing Hispanic immigrants, adopting extremist and racist measures, such as arresting drivers based solely on their physical appearance.

During his presidential campaign, Trump praised the work of Arpaio, whom he called "great American patriot," who "protected people from crimes and saved lives."

But Arpaio went much further with his "patriotic work." During his term as Sheriff of Maricopa between 1993 and 2016, he designed a model of "temporary jail", known as "Tent City” in the Arizona desert, a modern concentration camp in the middle of nowhere, where the prisoners were sentenced to an open-air confinement under extreme temperatures.

This field received a significant number of undocumented immigrants detained in intensive pursuit operations, who were forced to wear striped uniforms and pink underwear, a garment that became a fundraising strategy for Sheriff Posse's association.

Arpaio's circus show redefined humiliation for undocumented immigrants and now President Trump aims to transform him into the claimed hero of his government.

It does’t matter that Arpaio has disobeyed a court order when continuing his illegal hunt for undocumented immigrants; it doesn’t matter that he misappropriated funds or violated human rights to dozens of prisoners in his City of Tents. For President Trump, the only thing that matters is that Arpaio is one of the few public officials who have literally followed his dream of racial purge in the United States.

Trump anticipated that Arpaio "is going to be just fine" hinting that he would forgive the charges from his authority as president, which has been perceived as a frontal and official support for racism and white supremacy, as the leader of Puente Arizona, Carlos Garcia, stated.

After his unsuccessful handling of the circumstance in Charlottesville, the president's performance is increasingly disastrous, especially at his whim to present himself as a man who ignores racism. Forgiveness to Sheriff Joe will be the ultimate test of a blatantly racist government, and will give the go-ahead to the resurgence of dangerous white supremacy.