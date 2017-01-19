DA Candidate Negrin Outraged to Ethis Fine

Philadelphia DA was recently fine $62,000 for ethicfs violations and not reporting five sources of income and 89 gifts on city financial statements over six years. This is the first time that Williams has not only admitted to the allegations but also had public record solidifying the claims against him. With 5 counter bids for his seat in May, the scandal may not aid his campaign in the Spring. Richard Negrin, one of the headlining candidates against Williams, has expressed very solid concerns in regards to the Williams case.

"The people of Philadelphia deserve better, Negrin stated. "I think the people of Philadelphia deserve a district attorney that works for them and that upholds the values of the law that seat represents. As a former deputy DA I worked hard to ensure the values of the city and that position are upheld. And as a founding member of that ethics board, I know how vital it is to make sure those values are enforced.

'

Williams has since apologized for the details of the case, "These mistakes were my own and I accept full responsibility for my failure to do everything that was required of me as a public official. It was wrong to fail to fully and accurately disclose the payments and gifts I received," a statement from Williams stated.