Cuba Bars Top Latin American Dipomat from Entering the Island to get Rights Prize

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro said Wednesday that the Cuban government denied him permission to enter the island to receive a human rights prize created to honor late dissident Oswaldo Paya.

Almagro, the former Uruguay's foreign minister under president José Mujica, was expected to travel to Havana to accept the Oswaldo Paya Prize from the Latin America Youth Network for Democracy, a trip that could touch a nerve in Cuba, which has opened its economy to a degree but remains a one-party state and has had a rocky relationship with the OAS, reported Voice of America a week ago.

The prize is named for a leader of a movement that sought a referendum on free speech and other political freedoms. Paya died in a 2012 car crash that his family blames on the government. His daughter, Rosa Maria Paya, leads the group recognizing Almagro with an award intended to raise awareness about what it sees as abuses by the region's governments.

Cuba was suspended from the Washington-based Organization of American States in 1962. The suspension was annulled in 2009, but Cuba has not moved to rejoin the organization, which was created to promote regional cooperation but has been viewed by Havana as dominated by the United States.

The Secretary General of the OAS was one of the harshest critics with Donald Trump's insults and threats against Mexico during his campaign to the White House.

Instead of spending billions of dollars in the construction of a border wall, "it would be far more important to eliminate the real causes of Latin American migration to the United States: insecurity, lack of opportunities, levels of underdevelopment ... That would be much more effective for any US immigration policy than the construction of a wall, " he said, in a recent interview with El País.

The former chancellor of Uruguay arrived at the OAS in 2015 with an open-arms attitude towards Cuba, hoping for his return to the organization. Almagro has been also pushing for the peace process in Colombia.

On the first anniversary of Hugo Chavez’s death, Luis Almagro, then Uruguay’s foreign minister, gushed that the anti-U.S. populist Venezuelan leader had “reinvented Latin America.”

Two years later, now secretary-general of the Organization of American States, he derided Nicolas Maduro, Mr. Chavez’s handpicked successor, as a “little dictator” and “traitor to his people,” reported The Washington Times.