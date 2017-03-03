Consulates ban together against Trump

The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia is pleased to announce that 9:00 am on Friday, March 3rd will be the official inauguration of the “Legal Defense Center” for Mexican immigrant rights within its offices, located at 111 South Independence Mall East, Suite 310, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Given the new immigration measures announced by the United States government, the President of Mexico instructed all of the Mexican Consulates in this country to become “authentic defenders of the rights of [Mexican] immigrants.”

The main objective of the “Legal Defense Centers” is to address the legal information and representation needs of Mexicans residing in the United States, with the support of a strong network of local allies, including lawyers, law schools, immigration law clinics, pro-migrant litigation organizations and minority rights advocates.

The “Legal Defense Centers” will offer an exclusive space for Mexicans who require it to receive direct legal counseling and advice. This service will not only be offered in the Consular offices, but will be extended to mobile consulates and “Saturday services”.

Through the “Legal Defense Centers,” the Consulates will form “rapid response mechanisms” within the community itself and pro-migrant and litigation organizations before operations and possible raids, and will strengthen the program of visits to county, state and federal prisons, as well as immigration detention centers.

Finally, the “Legal Defense Centers” will support the dissemination between our community and local partners of our main tools of assistance and preventive protection, such as the MiConsulmex application and, in particular, the Center for Information and Assistance for Mexicans (CIAM), which are the main points of contact between the government of Mexico and our nationals in this country by providing a timely and comprehensive response to their specific needs for assistance and consular protection.