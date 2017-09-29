Colombian President hopes ELN will drop weapons post ceasefire

The Colombian President hoped the bilateral ceasefire with the National Liberation Army, starting Oct. 1, would lead the guerrillas to surrender their weapons like the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

"It is a very important step, a step that I hope will be the first step in a process that also leads the ELN to drop weapons, as happened with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)," Juan Manuel Santos said Thursday at the National Museum during the inauguration ceremony of a photo exhibition, "Hope beats fear" by the Danish photographer Mads Nissen.

"At this moment we are finalizing the last protocol to be able to begin the ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN) from Oct. 1," Santos was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

Santos's statement comes amid a series of attacks by ELN o the country's oil infrastructure that led to financial losses worth millions and contaminated rivers and streams, especially in the departments of Norte de Santander and Anrauca, bordering Venezuela.

The Colombian government's negotiating head at the peace talks with the ELN, Juan Camilo Restrepo, said Friday the oil spill caused by a guerrilla attack on the Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline could contaminate Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela.

Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol Thursday denounced the attack on a pipeline in the northeast of the country.

The affected pipeline transports fuel from Cano Limon in Arauca (northeast), to Covenas in Sucre (north), in the Caribbean Sea.

The oil company says there have been 46 attacks, including that on Thursday, on the crude oil transport system so far.

On Sept. 4, Santos had announced the bilateral ceasefire agreement, which, according to Restrepo, is the first peace document to be signed with the ELN in 50 years.

The agreement was sealed in Quito and will be valid initially for 102 days, until Jan. 12, 2018.