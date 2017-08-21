A clash between two ships leaves 10 missing sailors near Singapore

by Yamily Habib
 08/21/2017 - 19:20
in
Banner Image: 
10 missing sailors
Banner Headline: 
10 missing sailors
Banner Image caption: 
10 missing sailors
Image courtesy of the seventh US Navy fleet showing the damaged hull of the USS John S. McCain destroyer in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Five US sailors were injured and ten others were found missing after the collusion in Singapore's Strait waters. EFE / US Navy

Image courtesy of the seventh US Navy fleet showing the damaged hull of the USS John S. McCain destroyer in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Five US sailors were injured and ten others were found missing after the collusion in Singapore's Strait waters. EFE / US Navy

A clash between two ships leaves 10 missing sailors near Singapore

An American warship collided early Monday with an oil tanker east of Singapore, and ten sailors are missing.


By Yamily Habib
August 21, 2017

The guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain hit an oil tanker identified as Alnic MC early in the morning on Monday. The US vessel was headed to Singapore to make a routine port stop along the Malacca Strait route, one of the most congested in the world, according to CNN.

The US Navy issued a report in which it described the collision causing severe damage to the structure below the waterline on the port aft, flooding the cabins and engine rooms, leaving five people injured and 10 missing.

The vessel managed to reach the Changi naval base in Singapore during the afternoon hours, by its own means. Four of the wounded sailors were taken by helicopter to a hospital on the mainland, while 10 other are still missing.

President Donald Trump arrived at the White House after the report of the accident and informed through his Twitter account that his thoughts were with the sailors affected.

The American ship bears the name of the father and grandfather of Senator John McCain, both Navy Admirals. The senator thanked the rescue teams for their work.

The collision, reported at 5:24 am (local time), is the second crash involving a US Navy destroyer against merchant ships in Asian waters in just over two months, Reuters reported.

On June 17, a John S. McCain twin ship, the USS Fitzgerald, almost shipwrecked off the coast of Japan after being hit by a Philippine container ship. These types of accidents are very rare, and coincide with an increase in political tension in the pacific area.

The McCain ship is equipped with the Aegis defense system, set up in case of any missile firing by North Korea, and is part of a fleet of 84 vessels of the same type the United States has deployed in Japan.

According to the CNN report, a series of military exercises were begun on Monday that will last 10 days, trying to counter the threats of Pyongyang, in what many interpret as the preamble to the tensest nuclear conflict since the Crisis Of the Missiles in Cuba in 1962.

What do you think?

More in Politics

Crewmen on the deck of the United States Navy missile destroyer USS John S McCain above a hole on the port side of its hull as it is towed into the Changi Navy Base off the eastern coast of Singapore, 21 August 2017. EPA/DESMOND FOO/THE STRAITS TIMES/SPH
Search mission for US Navy ship's missing sailors off Singapore continues
The Muslim community of Catalunya expressed on Monday its repulsion towards the terrorist attacks last Thursday. Photo: Andrea Rodés
"We are Muslims, not murderers"
The Mossos d'Esquadra report having killed a terrorist in Subirats with what appeared to be a belt of explosives tied to the body. Source: Mossos d'Esquadra
Author of the attack in Barcelona was gunned down
Spanish interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido shows a picture of Younes Abouyaaqoub, believed to be the driver of the van in the Barcelona attack, during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2017. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN
Barcelona terror attacker shot dead by agents