City plans to reduce racism in Gayborhood: Bars under investigation

Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations (PCHR) released a report, “Inform Monitor Enforce: Addressing Racism and Discrimination in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ Community.” This report was compiled from testimony provided during an October 25, 2016 public hearing hosted by the PCHR.

The Commission and the Mayor’s Office received a number informal complaints from members of the LGBTQ community, particularly people of color, expressing their concern about racist and discriminatory practices at the bars in the gayborhood throughout 2016.

The report identifies common issues expressed during the public meeting as well as submitted to the Commission, including a noticeable lack on inclusion in the Gayborhood for women, people of color and transgender persons, and questionable employment practices at social service agencies that serve and employ LGBT persons of color.

“I attended the hearings that PCHR held on October 25 last year, and I was able to hear about some particularly troubling experiences. Racism in the LGBT community is a real issue, we all need to do more to address it,” said Mayor Kenney. “So I’d like to thank Rue and the Commissioners for creating this report and this formal record so that government can take action.”