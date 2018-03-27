China hopes to bolster cooperation with Peru after change in president

The Chinese Government said Tuesday that it hopes that its cooperation with Peru, one of the main destinations for its investment in Latin America, will increase under its new president.

Martin Vizcarra, the new president of Peru, took office after the former President, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned.

"We congratulate President Vizcarra and we hope that Peru will maintain its stability and its economic and social development," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said during a press conference.

The official source described Peru as a comprehensive strategic partner for China with whom the world's second-largest economy wishes to continue its collaboration to have sound and stable progress in bilateral ties.

Vizcarra had been serving as vice president during the term of Kuczynski, who resigned amid a scandal over the release of recordings showing his political allies trying to buy opposition lawmakers' votes.