In Case of Bad Weather, Smile: Trump signs bill for Harvey relief, debt-extension

It is still early to take stock of damage, but Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have put the United States in a real catastrophic situation. And when tragedies happen, the common always turn to their pious "King" to see how can he save them. In this case, the King is President Donald Trump, and last weekend he excelled in giving the common people his nicest face.

Gathered over the weekend at Camp David with all members of his cabinet, President Trump announced that will donate a million dollars to the Harvey victims, has promised to rebuild Texas churches with public funds - a matter that has already sparked controversy - and taking advantage of the general upheaval has challenged Congress to accelerate the approval of its controversial budget, which is a necessary condition for dealing with the aid of the victims as soon as possible.

From Camp David, the President has been monitoring the situation and being in constant communication with US Citizens, via media or Twitter.

Journalists were not allowed to photograph the cabinet meeting or to ask the president questions. Among the photos provided by the White House showed Mr. Trump and his advisers praying. Other pictures showed the president, dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and striped tie, having a discussion, as reported in The New York Times.

Reconstruction is going to require a budget effort that their fellow Republicans find it hard to approve almost as if they have to put the money out of their pocket.

US President Donald Trump signed into law Friday a bill to provide $15.25 billion in assistance for victims of Hurricane Harvey, extend the debt ceiling for three months and fund the operation of the federal government until Dec. 8.

The president "just signed H.R. 601 providing much needed support for storm survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter.

The result of an agreement between Trump and the Democratic opposition, the bill passed the House of Representatives earlier Friday by a vote of 316-90.

All of the nay votes came from Republicans opposed to raising the debt ceiling without securing spending cuts in return.

The measure sailed through the Senate on Wednesday.

Funds for victims of Harvey, which initially made landfall in southern Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane and left at least 60 people dead, caused catastrophic flooding and displaced thousands of people in southern Texas and Louisiana, will boost the resources of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as Florida braces for the arrival of major Hurricane Irma this weekend.