A blindfolded Trump visits California

For Donald Trump, It doesn’t matter if California is the state with the highest gross state product, or if it has one of the best communication systems, or for its diverse population to be a national pioneer because of inclusion, respect for rights and powerful environmental activism.

No, for the US president, the important thing is the border with Mexico, political proselytism and multi-million dollar gatherings to raise funds in a private house in Beverly Hills.

During his first visit to the state as president, this was, in short, his agenda.

"If only the president and the nation could see the real California," said The Sacramento Bee editorial. "They’d see a state that drives much of the US economy, with diverse and dynamic people leading the way into America’s future.”

But in the Trump era, that’s asking too much.

The president preferred to make a political rally in front of the models of his coveted wall that would divide the United States from Mexico, to call the immigrants "professional climbers" and to attack the Democratic governor, Jerry Brown, whom he described as a "nice guy" but who is doing "a terrible job", as the Washington Post reported.

"I think Governor Brown does a very poor job running California," he said. "They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living. "

And if anyone knows of high property taxes, that’s the president, who personally has two properties in the state (a house in Beverly Hills and a golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, as the Post continues).

His visit followed his mogul habits, devoting little time to real politics.

"His schedule didn’t include meetings with any elected officials, even fellow Republicans. He also sought to avoid protestors, who greeted Trump from the moment he landed in California," The Sacramento Bee continues.

For his part, Governor Brown opened the doors to the president and publicly invited him to visit the high-speed train project in the Central Valley, assuring him that "California is focusing on creating bridges, not walls," Brown wrote.

However, the position of the Trump Administration has been determined from the beginning, embarking on a media war with the state of California and its representatives for their stoic defense of the immigrant population (with or without documents) and their liberal positions that deeply antagonize those of the right-wing radicalism in the White House.