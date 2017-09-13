Advertisement

For Bernie Sanders, the time for Medicare for All is now

by Yamily Habib
 09/13/2017 - 12:08
in
Banner Image: 
The time is now
Banner Headline: 
The time is now
Banner Image caption: 
The time is now
Stock Photo of Senator Bernie Sanders, who has once again promoted his program for a health care system for all. Source: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/

Stock Photo of Senator Bernie Sanders, who has once again promoted his program for a health care system for all. Source: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/

For Bernie Sanders, the time for Medicare for All is now

Two years after he introduced his "Medicare for All" proposal, the state senator from Vermont returns with his single-payer health care project for everyone.


By Yamily Habib
September 13, 2017

In the midst of the Republican Party's unabashed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the resurgence of Sanders' proposal for a more comprehensive public health system is precisely what the debate needed.

This Wednesday, the senator will unveil his program, called Medicare for All, in a new attempt to establish a health system that covers all 323 million Americans.

After being the only one to support it at the beginning, Sanders now has a coalition of Democrats who are anticipating the 2020 elections, and have closed ranks around a government-funded health program, the antithesis of any republican dream.

Among his new supporters are Kamala Harris, Kirstin Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Jeff Merkley and Tammy Baldwin.

But what is Sanders dream about?

The bill is designed to radically transform the US health care system over a four-year period through which a federally administered medical coverage program would be established.

Sanders' proposal would provide "comprehensive coverage" ranging from the cost of hospital services, prescription drugs, mental health, maternal and neonatal care and dental health, according to The Guardian’s analysis.

The proposal could also "gradually" expand Medicare to cover all Americans, not just people over 65, as it does today.

According to the senator, the difference would be only that insurance cards, such as the Blue Cross Blue Shield, would be replaced by a "Medicare For All" card, allowing all citizens to attend the same private doctors and the same hospitals, but with medical coverage that runs on behalf of the federal government.

While the proposal has gained ground within the Democratic bloc, representatives like Chris Murphy (Connecticut) insist that the immediate goal is to prevent Obamacare from disappearing, and that new proposals would only give more air to the Republican onslaught.

“The risk is getting distracted by a longer-term healthcare policy discussion when these guys are still rabid to gut the ACA,” the Democrat said.

For Sanders, this Canadian-inspired model is the way out for the United States and its citizens, who maintain a rate of mortality that continues to rise, even as money continues to seep into private health systems, far from public programs that contemplate health as a right like the ones established in countries such as France, Canada and Germany.

But not everything that shines is gold. Sanders promoted a similar system in his home state of Vermont where state lawmakers attempted to install a similar single payer system and failed in the attempt when experts estimated the program would require doubling taxes for state residents.

Sanders has recognized the price of its Medicare for All, and has assured that this is not a battle that will be won in days or months, but will need the joint work of those who believe in health as a right.

“I don’t want anyone to think that this is a struggle that’s going to be won tomorrow. And I don’t want anyone to think that [Senate Majority leader] Mitch McConnell is coming onboard this legislation. He is not”. For the Senator, the opposition to his project "will be extraordinary," represented by what he has described as "the most powerful and ambitious forces in American society: the pharmaceutical industry, insurance companies, Wall Street and the Republican Party."

ALSO LISTED IN
Health
TAGS
Bernie Sanders
Medicare for All
healthcare
ACA

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

The search of mobile devices by customs agents is a violation of the Fourth Amendment.
When immigrant persecution is involved, the Trump Administration has no limits
The United Nations Security Council voted on Monday, September 11, 2017, the resolution on sanctions against North Korea at its headquarters in New York. The body voted unanimously to pass resolutions designed to lessen North Korea's nuclear ambitions. EFE / ANDREW GOMBERT
Will the new sanctions against North Korea be enough?
A destroyed home after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys in Marathon, Florida, USA, Sept. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Long recovery ahead for Florida Keys blasted by Hurricane Irma
Flowers, candles and other items are placed in memory of Heather Heyer, whose image is seen in this picture, and for those affected by the violence at the site where a vehicle smashed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, 24 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US Congress urges Trump to condemn white supremacists