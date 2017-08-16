“Bathroom Bill” sinks in Texas

The bill, known as the "Bathroom Bill," intended to require transgender individuals to use public restrooms that corresponded to their gender of birth and not to the gender they identify with, but pressure from business leaders and civil rights groups managed to get the measure blocked by moderate Republicans in the House.

According to USA Today, this is the second time that such restrictions have failed in their approval attempt, losing momentum following the repeal of a similar law in North Carolina during the month of March.

Despite the law's support - including that of the governor and the conservative wing - companies like Amazon and Exxon Mobil rebutted the law, estimating that it would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Texas could have lost about $5.6 billion through 2026 if it had enacted such a measure”, said the Texas Association of Business, the state's largest employer group, according to Reuters.

House spokesman Joe Straus, who controls the House’s agenda said, "the issue was not a priority." Their position reinforced the campaign of influential corporations, who argued that the measure would complicate the process of recruiting highly talented workers.

For Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, this failure is synonymous with an unlikely re-election in 2018, as it would be the second proposal that fails to pass, after a property tax bill that was harshly rebuffed.

The division between conservative and moderate Republicans within the House of Representatives of the State has become more and more accentuated, declining in the impossibility to agree on proposals generated within the party.

Following the absence of a new call to debate the bills, Texas lawmakers may not meet again until 2019.