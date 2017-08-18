Barcelona: "We are not afraid"

by Yamily Habib
 08/18/2017 - 13:23
in
The day after the terrorist attack, the Barcelona returned to fill the Ramblas in a show of courage and solidarity with the victims, to the sound of the clamor: "We are not afraid." Photo: Andrea Rodés

The day after the terrorist attack, the Barcelona returned to fill the Ramblas in a show of courage and solidarity with the victims, to the sound of the clamor: "We are not afraid." Photo: Andrea Rodés

Barcelona: "We are not afraid"

Thousands of citizens demonstrated this morning in the center of Barcelona against terrorism and kept a minute of silence in solidarity with the victims of the Rambla attack, in which 13 people died and more than 100 were injured.


By Andrea Rodés
August 18, 2017

No tenim por, we are not afraid. With a pitiful heart and watery eyes, thousands of people filled the center of Barcelona this morning calling for an end to terrorism. The people deposited candles, stuffed animals and flowers along the stretch of the Rambla where a terrorist attack took the life of 13 people on Thursday afternoon.

At noon, the crowd kept a minute of silence in their memory, a minute that made gave all Barcelona goose bumps, aware of how lucky they were to stay alive. For the citizens of the Catalan capital, like myself, it is difficult not to think these days that it could have been any of us who was strolling down the Ramblas just as a terrorist armed simply with a van started to circulate at full speed, doing zigzag, and sweeping away the passers-by that lay ahead.

"I left the subway and only saw bloody people," a street vendor from Las Ramblas repeated to Catalunya Radio, a local radio station.

The news of the attack - that carries the seal of the ISIS - is shaking. In the last twenty-four hours, the police have dismantled a terrorist cell that was planning to commit several simultaneous attacks. Among them, another attack with a van in the coastal city of Cambrils. The agents managed to thwart the attack and shoot down the terrorists, who were armed with suicide vests.

Among those attending the demonstration in Plaza Catalunya was a young man with watery eyes. Her co-worker, a 24-year-old Cuban woman, was killed on Thursday by the van. "We were just leaving work and the van just ran her over” he explained, unable to contain his tears. People came to hug him. "Don’t give up," "We're all with you," they would say.

The latest news is that among the five killed by the police in Cambrils was the attacker of Las Ramblas. It was Moussa Oukabir, 17 years old, who didn’t even have a driving license.

More in Politics

The Democrat of Pennsylvania, Dwight Evans. Source: https://www.rollcall.com
A Law that will fight hate
Exterior view of Madrid's regional seat of government with a symbol of mourning for the Barcelona terror attack, in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. EFE/Diego Sinov
World condemns Barcelona terror attack
President Juan Manuel Santos greets children in Cocorna, Colombia, on Aug. 17, 2017. Santos expressed his hope to have removed anti-personnel mines from half the 20 square miles of territory contaminated with them by the end of his term in office in August 2018 and to make Colombia free of landmines by 2021. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Santos confirms Colombia's aim to be free of landmines by 2021
Heavily armed police officers arrive for a manhunt near the site where a van crashes into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, downtown Barcelona, Spain, 17 August 2017. EPA/Andreu Dalmau FACES PIXELATED BY SOURCE DUE TO SPANISH LAW
Barcelona: 5 terrorists killed in resort town after Ramblas van attack