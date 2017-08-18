Barcelona: "We are not afraid"

No tenim por, we are not afraid. With a pitiful heart and watery eyes, thousands of people filled the center of Barcelona this morning calling for an end to terrorism. The people deposited candles, stuffed animals and flowers along the stretch of the Rambla where a terrorist attack took the life of 13 people on Thursday afternoon.

At noon, the crowd kept a minute of silence in their memory, a minute that made gave all Barcelona goose bumps, aware of how lucky they were to stay alive. For the citizens of the Catalan capital, like myself, it is difficult not to think these days that it could have been any of us who was strolling down the Ramblas just as a terrorist armed simply with a van started to circulate at full speed, doing zigzag, and sweeping away the passers-by that lay ahead.

"I left the subway and only saw bloody people," a street vendor from Las Ramblas repeated to Catalunya Radio, a local radio station.

The news of the attack - that carries the seal of the ISIS - is shaking. In the last twenty-four hours, the police have dismantled a terrorist cell that was planning to commit several simultaneous attacks. Among them, another attack with a van in the coastal city of Cambrils. The agents managed to thwart the attack and shoot down the terrorists, who were armed with suicide vests.

Among those attending the demonstration in Plaza Catalunya was a young man with watery eyes. Her co-worker, a 24-year-old Cuban woman, was killed on Thursday by the van. "We were just leaving work and the van just ran her over” he explained, unable to contain his tears. People came to hug him. "Don’t give up," "We're all with you," they would say.

The latest news is that among the five killed by the police in Cambrils was the attacker of Las Ramblas. It was Moussa Oukabir, 17 years old, who didn’t even have a driving license.