Barcelona: 5 terrorists killed in resort town after Ramblas van attack

Night of horror in Barcelona.

Six hours after a van killed 13 people and injured 100 in Las Ramblas, the most centric street in Barcelona, a popular seaside village 100 miles south of the Catalan capital was hit by second vehicle attack, leaving seven wounded. The Spanish police shot 5 suspected terrorists who planned this second attack in the coastal village of Cambrils, a favourite spot for thousands of beach tourists and visitors of popular Port Aventura amusement park.

The Spanish police suspects that part of the terrorist cell blown itself up in the early hours of Thursday morning in the village of Alcanar, another coastal town south of Cambrils, while they were trying to assemble a bomb in a house. One person was killed and other wounded in an initial explosion that destroyed the house.

Islamic state has claimed authorithy over the attack.

The dead and injured in both atatcks were of many nationalities, according to the latest preliminary tally provided by the Catalonian regional interior ministry.

Among the victims are a number of children, authorities said.

The nationalities of the victims include Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Argentine, Venezuelan, Belgian, Peruvian, Romanian, Irish, Cuban, Greek, Macedonian, British, Austrian, Pakistani, Taiwanese, Canadian, Ecuadorian, US, Filipino, Kuwaiti, Turkish and Chinese.

The US State Department published a tweet telling US citizens in Barcelona to let family and friends know they are safe through social media.

Two people remain in custody after the second attack in Cambrils. Police is still trying to capture the driver of the van.

A third person was found dead in his car 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from a police checkpoint in the outskirts where he exchanged shots with officers. The city of Barcelona remained all evening and night under complete lock down, with police checkpoints at every enter and exit points, creating traffic chaos. The public transport service to the city center was also stopped.

One of the suspects in custody was Driss el-Ouakabir, believed to have rented the van used in the attack.

Ouakabir, a legal permanent resident of Spain, spent a month in pre-trial detention in 2012 after being accused of sexual assault in the Catalan town of Figueres, sources close to the terror investigation told EFE.

The Barcelona van attack is the second most serious terrorist act in Spanish territory, after the Atocha train bombings that occurred on March 11, 2004.

Around 5 PM (local time) a white van drove at full speed against passersby in the Ramblas, the city's most famous street, and the epicenter of tourism in the city of Barcelona, .

The vehicle ran 550 meters at full speed, doing zigzag and stumbling over hundreds of people who were in the area, to finally hit a commercial post on the road.

Witnesses of the place say that the vehicle could not continue its journey by the amount of people under the wheels.

The two passengers who were in the vehicle fled the place on foot in the narrow streets of Raval, a multicultural neighborhood where tourists, locals, pakistanti immigrants and prostitute have lived together in harmony for many years.