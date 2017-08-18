Barcelona: 5 terrorists killed in resort town after Ramblas van attack

by Andrea Rodes
 08/18/2017 - 04:06
in
Banner Image: 
Nightmare in Barcelona
Banner Headline: 
Nightmare in Barcelona
Banner Image caption: 
Nightmare in Barcelona
Heavily armed police officers arrive for a manhunt near the site where a van crashes into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, downtown Barcelona, Spain, 17 August 2017. EPA/Andreu Dalmau FACES PIXELATED BY SOURCE DUE TO SPANISH LAW

Heavily armed police officers arrive for a manhunt near the site where a van crashes into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, downtown Barcelona, Spain, 17 August 2017. EPA/Andreu Dalmau FACES PIXELATED BY SOURCE DUE TO SPANISH LAW

Barcelona: 5 terrorists killed in resort town after Ramblas van attack

Six hours after a van killed 13 people and injured 100 in Las Ramblas,a popular seaside town 100 miles south of the Catalan capital was hit by second vehicle attack, leaving seven wounded.


By Andrea Rodés
August 18, 2017

Night of horror in Barcelona.

Six hours after a van killed 13 people and injured 100 in Las Ramblas, the most centric street in Barcelona, a popular seaside village 100 miles south of the Catalan capital was hit by second vehicle attack, leaving seven wounded. The Spanish police shot 5 suspected terrorists who planned this second attack in the coastal village of Cambrils, a favourite spot for thousands of beach tourists and visitors of popular Port Aventura amusement park.

The Spanish police suspects that part of the terrorist cell blown itself up in the early hours of Thursday morning in the village of Alcanar, another coastal town south of Cambrils, while they were trying to assemble a bomb in a house. One person was killed and other wounded in an initial explosion that destroyed the house. 

Islamic state has claimed authorithy over the attack.

The dead and injured in both atatcks were of many nationalities, according to the latest preliminary tally provided by the Catalonian regional interior ministry.

  Among the victims are a number of children, authorities said.

  The nationalities of the victims include Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Argentine, Venezuelan, Belgian, Peruvian, Romanian, Irish, Cuban, Greek, Macedonian, British, Austrian, Pakistani, Taiwanese, Canadian, Ecuadorian, US, Filipino, Kuwaiti, Turkish and Chinese.

The US State Department published a tweet telling US citizens in Barcelona to let family and friends know they are safe through social media.

  Two people remain in custody after the second attack in Cambrils. Police is still trying to capture the driver of the van. 

  A third person was found dead in his car 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from a police checkpoint in the outskirts where he exchanged shots with officers. The city of Barcelona remained all evening and night under complete lock down, with police checkpoints at every enter and exit points, creating traffic chaos. The public transport service to the city center was also stopped.

 One of the suspects in custody was Driss el-Ouakabir, believed to have rented the van used in the attack. 

  Ouakabir, a legal permanent resident of Spain, spent a month in pre-trial detention in 2012 after being accused of sexual assault in the Catalan town of Figueres, sources close to the terror investigation told EFE.

The Barcelona van attack is the second most serious terrorist act in Spanish territory, after the Atocha train bombings that occurred on March 11, 2004.

Around 5 PM (local time) a white van drove at full speed against passersby in the Ramblas, the city's most famous street, and the epicenter of tourism in the city of Barcelona, .

The vehicle ran 550 meters at full speed, doing zigzag and stumbling over hundreds of people who were in the area, to finally hit a commercial post on the road.

Witnesses of the place say that the vehicle could not continue its journey by the amount of people under the wheels.

The two passengers who were in the vehicle fled the place on foot in the narrow streets of Raval, a multicultural neighborhood where tourists, locals, pakistanti immigrants and prostitute have lived together in harmony for many years. 

More in Politics

Exterior view of Madrid's regional seat of government with a symbol of mourning for the Barcelona terror attack, in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. EFE/Diego Sinov
World condemns Barcelona terror attack
President Juan Manuel Santos greets children in Cocorna, Colombia, on Aug. 17, 2017. Santos expressed his hope to have removed anti-personnel mines from half the 20 square miles of territory contaminated with them by the end of his term in office in August 2018 and to make Colombia free of landmines by 2021. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Santos confirms Colombia's aim to be free of landmines by 2021
Several victims on the ground in the place of the mass outrage carried out by a van that ran over several pedestrians this afternoon on the Ramblas of Barcelona. EFE / David Armengou
Attack in Barcelona: at least 13 people dead and 50 injured
Police and emergency services at the scene where a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2017. EFE/Andreu Dalmau
Van hits crowds in Barcelona Ramblas tourist area