Author of the attack in Barcelona was gunned down

Catalan authorities killed Younes Abouyaaquoub in Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, 50 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​after a neighbor alerted the police to the presence of the individual in what appeared to be a belt of explosives.

Abouyaaquoub was the material perpetrator of the attack, vindicated by ISIS, which claimed the lives of 13 people on Barcelona's Rambla and wounded more than a hundred, after beating passers-by with a vehicle at full speed. The individual had managed to escape from the authorities, leaving La Rambla through the alleys of the Boqueria market, reaching the University Zone, where he injured a young man identified as Pau Pérez and fled in another vehicle along Avenida Diagonal.

Authorities had stepped up all security checks on the city's access roads, stations and other communication routes, placing checkpoints on all of them. Abouyaaquoub ran over again an agent of the Mossos in a point of control managing to escape and to leave the city. The vehicle was located in Sant Just Desvern, next to the Walden building, according to the newspaper La Vanguardia.

The Mossos d'Esquadra had lost track of the attacker to this day, when it was located in the area of ​​Subirats (Alt Penedés).

The confirmation of the identity of the person killed by the Mossos and the Government is still awaited, while the explosives unit (Tedax) arrives in the area to remove the device that the individual carried as a suicide belt.