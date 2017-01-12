Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro taps Sara Manzano-Diaz for executive deputy

Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro has continued his staff selection for his upcoming term, recruiting those he thinks are the most equipt for the task.

One key figure, Sara Manzano-Diaz, has stood out amongst the crowd, particularly with her close connections to the city of Philadelphia as a whole. Known as an attorney skilled in government service, Shapiro found Manzano-Diaz to be the best pick for Executive Deputy Attorney General.

Charged with heading the Public Protection Division, Manzano-Diaz previously served as regional administrator for the Mid-Atlantic region for the U.S. General Services Administration. Selected due to her experience in all scales of government, Manazano-Diaz has a track record that includes leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Labor, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and at the Pennsylvania Department of State under Governor Edward G. Rendell.

“Sara brings extensive experience in government service at the state and federal levels and a passion for this work. Our team just got a lot stronger,” said Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro.

Manzano-Diaz says she’s up for the task specifically with her prior experience handling fraud cases.

“Public service is my calling and my career,” Manzano-Diaz said. “The opportunity to serve Attorney General-Elect Shapiro by leading the public protection division, safeguarding consumers, seniors and small businesses from scams, frauds and other adverse acts in the marketplace, is tremendously exciting” said Manzano-Diaz.