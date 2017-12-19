Argentina passes controversial pension reforms amid ongoing violent protests

Lawmakers in Argentina's parliament on Tuesday voted narrowly in favor of a controversial package of pension reforms backed by the president amid a 24-hour general strike and violent protests from opponents who warn the cuts will leave senior citizens and retirees worse off.

The reform package, propelled by Mauricio Macri's Cambiemos (Let's change) political formation, passed 128 to 116 with two abstentions following a marathon 17-hour debate in the South American country's lower chamber.



Macri's government insisted that Argentina's pensions system required amendments in order to reduced the nation's deficit but the process has been marred by heavy street violence in Buenos Aires, where hundreds have been injured and more than 60 arrested have been made during clashes between protesters and police outside the Congress building.

Pensioners, opposition parties and trade unions claimed reforms to the pension scheme would cut payments and force people to work for longer.

