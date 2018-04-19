Advertisement

Argentina exports lemons to U.S. for first time in 17 years

Photo provided by the Argentine president's office showing president Mauricio Macri (C) during a visit to a lemon packing plant in Tucuman, Argentina, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia Argentina

Photo provided by the Argentine president's office showing president Mauricio Macri (C) during a visit to a lemon packing plant in Tucuman, Argentina, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia Argentina

Argentina exports lemons to U.S. for first time in 17 years

Prior to last year, Argentina had been requesting an authorization to export lemons to the U.S. market since 2008.

Photo provided by the Argentine president's office showing president Mauricio Macri (C) during a visit to a lemon packing plant in Tucuman, Argentina, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia Argentina

By EFE
April 19, 2018

Argentina sent its first shipment of lemons to the United States in 17 years, a few months after President Donald Trump authorized citrus imports from that South American nation.

"Let's send off the first truck, which will carry our produce to our brothers in the United States," Argentine President Mauricio Macri said during an event in the northern lemon-growing province of Tucuman.

Argentina had been requesting an authorization to export lemons to the U.S. market since 2008, after a ban on Argentine citrus was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Sept. 2001 due to plant pests and diseases in the South American nation.

After a long negotiation, in 2016 the administration of then-President Barack Obama removed the ban, although that decision was overturned by Donald Trump a few weeks after being sworn in as President.

Last August, the U.S. president finally authorized lemon imports from Argentina.

The first shipment, however, had to wait until the harvest, which just recently began.

The first truck, carrying 30 tons of high-quality lemons, left Wednesday from Tucuman toward the port of Rosario, from where the fruit will be shipped to the United States.

"The quality of Tucuman lemons is outstanding. We were able to access the U.S. market through hard work and with the help national and provincial institutions, as well as the private sector," Roberto Sanchez Loria, president of the Tucuman Citrus Association, said.

According to information from the Tucuman provincial government, Argentina is the world's largest producer and exporter of lemons, with a yearly output of 1.5 million tons.

Tucuman produces 84 percent of Argentine lemons, and citrus exports provide the province with $800 million in revenue per year.

"Today is a historic day because it marks a before and after. Today, the 50,000 people that work in the lemon industry can renew their hopes for a better future," Tucuman Gov. Juan Manzur said.

TAGS
argentina
trade
PRODUCE
by John McGuire
 04/19/2018 - 15:32
in
Banner Image: 
THE FIRST TIME IN 17 YEARS
Banner Headline: 
THE FIRST TIME IN 17 YEARS
Banner Image caption: 
THE FIRST TIME IN 17 YEARS

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Puerto Rico Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz in the legislative body's newly-opened offices in Washington D.C. on April 18, 2018. EFE/Lenin Nolly
Puerto Rico: Maria showed a terrible thing about being a colony
As expected, the first Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel, 57, was proposed this Wednesday, April 18, 2018, to succeed Raúl Castro as head of Cuba, a generational change that will not imply political changes and will be protected from the dome for several "historical" figures that, against all odds, won’t retire. EFE / Guillaume Horcajuelo / pool
A foreseen President
The four Democratic candidates challenging Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the May 15 primary: Ray Sosa, Dr. Nina Ahmad, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Samantha Laub / AL DÍA News
AL DÍA Forum: Redefining the Office of Lieutenant Governor
Image of April 14, 2018 provided by the US Navy, which shows the guided cruise missiles. The USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk ground attack missile. EFE / EPA / Matthew Daniels
How Trump keeps paying allegiance to Putin, even in Syria