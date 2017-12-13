The Arab World Fires Back

Trump insists on undermining the world's stability, in what seems to be a government in favor of chaos.

The first consequence of his international mismanagement, after having recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, has been to detonate a conflict with the Palestinian people after years of peace conversations.

"The decision on Jerusalem frees us from any agreement we have signed," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during the extraordinary summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. “We will tell the Israelis that we are no longer committed to any agreement from Oslo until today,” he threatened.

According to the Oslo agreements, signed in 1993, the Palestinian Authority is recognized internationally as "the administrative body in the West Bank and Gaza," according to the newspaper El Clarín (Spanish). These pacts laid the groundwork for an administrative collaboration for a peace process between the Israeli government and the Palestinian organizations.

"The decision to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem is a clear violation of international law. We express our total rejection of this decision, which has come at a time when we thought we could work together for a comprehensive peace," Abbas added.

For the Palestinian leader, the US president "has provoked the whole world", losing his ability to mediate and disqualifying himself as a participant in the peace process.

“It will be unacceptable for it to have a role in the political process any longer since it is biased in favor of Israel,” Abbas told delegates at an emergency meeting Wednesday of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. “This is our position and we hope you support us in this.”

During the OIC summit, the constituent members (including Iran, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, Palestine, and Azerbaijan) decided to recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

At the same time, the 57 countries that represent "the collective voice of the Muslim world", assured that "we reject and strongly condemn the irresponsible, illegal and unilateral decision of the president of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the supposed capital of Israel. We consider this decision as null and void."