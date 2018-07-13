Anti-Trumpism takes the streets in U.K.

The antagonism against the Donald Trump government has crossed the ocean and manifested itself in the streets of London. On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets to protest his presence in the capital during his "work visit" with Prime Minister Theresa May.

After his arrival in the city on Thursday afternoon, London citizens prepared a "welcome" to the U.S. president with several protests organized by different groups, as reported by CBS, which included "a giant balloon depicting the U.S. leader as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, clutching a cell phone with Twitter on the screen.” It’s now known as “Trump baby.”

A giant balloon caricature of President Donald Trump as a baby was flown over Parliament Square during his trip to the U.K.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan approved of the blimp's flight in the name of free speech. pic.twitter.com/Ta8wPTcaMV — POLITICO (@politico) 13 de julio de 2018

The balloon flew over the London Parliament on Friday, despite the fact that the U.S. president would not be there during his meetings. Still, it serves as a symbolism of the antipathy he arouses in English citizens.

The creator of "Trump baby,” Leo Murray, told CBS that the 20-foot-high protest balloon was designed because "Mr. Trump is uniquely vulnerable to personal insults, so we just got right down at his level, to speak to him in a language that he understands."

Similarly, several rallies were held in key parts of the city, where banners and shouts condemned the "fascist" positions of the Trump administration, as well as his divisive rhetoric and alleged "lack of respect" to the European country.

For James Ball, a journalist and author based in London, the massive demonstrations "have nothing to do with how we feel about the U.S. and everything to do with how we feel about (Trump)."

As he wrote in a column for NBC, Ball said that the protests "are not evidence of a new outbreak of anti-Americanism, nor a refusal to accept that it’s the people of the United States who get to choose their president, rather than those of us living overseas," he explained. "It's about Trump the man, what he means for the world and what his actions have meant for the citizens of the U.K.”

Just hours before his official meeting with the British Prime Minister, The Sun publicized the statements of the U.S. president during an interview in which he criticized May for her strategy with the process of separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union (known as Brexit); he judged the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for his "bad management," and threatened to throw back any trade deal with the U.K. if the conditions didn’t satisfy him.

Trump is suddenly calling reports that he said Theresa May's plans for a “soft” Brexit could kill a planned trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. "fake news." pic.twitter.com/FTTBz1eewP — HuffPost (@HuffPost) 13 de julio de 2018

The icing on the cake of his interview was when Trump praised the rival of May’s Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, insinuating that he would be "a great Prime Minister."

The behavior of the president, while not a surprise for Americans, broke with the custom of diplomatic respect in one country known for its protocol tradition.

However, London citizens have refused to sit idly by and have gone out to tell President Trump that his agenda will be opposed throughout the world, not just in the U.S.