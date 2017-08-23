Another Mexican journalist murdered while under government protection

A Mexican journalist who was in a government protection program and two other people were killed Tuesday in the eastern state of Veracruz, the State Commission for the Care and Protection of Journalists said.

Candido Rios Vazquez became the 10th journalist killed in Mexico so far this year.

"From the data collected so far, it is known that the journalist was incorporated into the security schemes of the Secretariat of the Interior's Mechanism to Protect Human Rights Defenders and Journalists," the Commission said.

According to police sources, a group of men shot the victims outside a convenience store in Juan Diaz Covarrubias community.

Victor Antonio Algeria, former inspector of Acayucan Municipal Police, and his partner were killed at the scene, while Rios Vazquez died on the way to hospital.

Rios Vazquez was a correspondent for Diario de Acayucan and the founder of La Voz de Hueyapan.

"We would like to express our solidarity and support to Rio's family, and we would like to call for the competent authorities to conduct the investigations with due diligence," the Commission said in a statement.

Veracruz is considered one of the most dangerous regions in the world to practice journalism, according to Article 19, a human rights organization that defends freedom of expression.

The death of Rios Vazquez brings to 20 the total of journalists murdered in Veracruz in the last 10 years.

At least nine other journalists have been killed in Mexico this year. Most were working on uncovering political corruption and organized crime issues.