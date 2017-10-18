Advertisement

American crossroads: NAFTA negotiations extended to 2018

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. EFE / Lenin Nolly

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. EFE / Lenin Nolly

American crossroads: NAFTA negotiations extended to 2018

The Spanish newspaper El País highlighted yesterday the existence of an internal document of the White House that links NAFTA to more infertility, crime, drugs, and abortions.


By Andrea Rodés
October 18, 2017

Unable to reach a consensus, negotiations on the free trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) will be extended for another year.

This was confirmed by representatives of the three member countries from Washington DC, where they met to discuss the future of the agreement, in force since 1994, and which President Donald Trump threatens to break.

Despite the differences between the three powers, the rulers are “ready to build bridges and assess the different proposals on the table," US Trade Representative Robert Lightier told reporters after the meeting.

Since taking office in January 2017, President Trump has criticized NAFTA, claiming that it poses economic disadvantages for the US and encourages the loss of jobs, in line with his "America First" speech, which promotes economic protectionism and nationalism.

"NAFTA has meant a huge trade deficit for the US and the loss of thousands of jobs in the manufacturing sector. The agreement needs to be readjusted," Lightizer said.

The Spanish newspaper El País highlighted yesterday the existence of an internal document of the White House that links the NAFTA to more infertility, crime, drugs and abortions. The document, revealed by The Washington Post, was distributed by White House commercial advisor Peter Navarro and doesn’t quote sources or studies in its arguments.

"As in a pocket apocalypse," El País describes, "the incendiary report stated that a weakening of the manufacturing sector would not only lead the United States to close dozens of factories and reduce wages but also mortality, increased use of opiates, divorce, abortions, crime, imprisonment, child poverty, gender violence, infertility, etc. "

ALSO LISTED IN
Entrepreneurship
TAGS
NAFTA
mexico
Canada
trade
Trump
by Yamily Habib
 10/18/2017 - 15:15
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

El primer ministro español Mariano Rajoy en el Congreso de los diputados de Madrid el pasado 18 de octubre, 2017.EFE-EPA FILE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo
Spain Government Takes First Steps to Suspend Catalonia Autonomy
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a Senate Judiciary Committee session in the Washington D.C Capitol on October 18, 2017. EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Sessions withdraws his testimony and adds incongruences to the investigation on the Russiagate
President Trump hosts a press conference from the Rose Garden in the White House. Washington. EFE / JIM LO SCALZO
Silence and insensitivity: Trump's inability to face the deaths of four soldiers in Niger
Senators Patty Murray and Lamar Alexander. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Obamacare’s repeal backfires on Trump