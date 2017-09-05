Advertisement

Allies try to reach a diplomatic agreement to face the threat of North Korea

by Yamily Habib
 09/05/2017 - 11:14
in
Banner Image: 
La ONU busca una salida
Banner Headline: 
A diplomatic way out
Banner Image caption: 
La ONU busca una salida
An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. According to KCNA, the North Korean leader watched an H-bomb (hydrogen bomb), a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power, to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). EFE/EPA/KCNA

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. According to KCNA, the North Korean leader watched an H-bomb (hydrogen bomb), a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power, to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). EFE/EPA/KCNA

Allies try to reach a diplomatic agreement to face the threat of North Korea

The nuclear exercises carried out by North Korea over the weekend have led to new arms and diplomatic deals among the countries involved in the conflict.


By Yamily Habib
September 05, 2017

Tension builds on the Korean Peninsula, after Kim Jong-un's regime carried out another underground test of a nuclear weapon last Sunday. In the face of the imminent threat, the South Korean government has required US approval to increase the size limit of its missile warheads, which could help in a response to an eventual declaration of war.

According to Reuters, the nuclear exercise last Sunday would be the sixth and largest carried out by North Korea, and the government officials of the neighboring country say that several arms transfers have been made to the west coast, and another test of intercontinental ballistic missiles can be expected on 9 September.

For its part, the Chinese government condemned the nuclear test, showing its deep concern after North Korea said it would have designed a hydrogen bomb that could be transported by an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Although the eastern country has been not only an immediate neighbor to North Korea but also its communist economic benefactor and protector since 1950, according to Forbes, Beijing would be using North Korea's hysteria to show itself to the world as a more conciliatory nation in comparison, and that is why it has agreed to the imposition of further sanctions by the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, another of North Korea's historic allies has expressed concern about rising tensions between the peninsula and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the solution between the two countries must be diplomatic, avoiding a "global catastrophe" that would affect millions of people, according to CNN.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley assured that North Korea is "begging for war" and urged the Security Council to impose new and immediate sanctions on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear program.

But Putin ruled that any new sanctions will be "useless and ineffective," as Kim Jong-Un "would rather have his people eat grass" before seeing his regime fail.

What do you think about this story?

More in Politics

Young people are protesting the decision of the US President Donald Trump to end the DACA program on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in front of the US embassy in Mexico City. EFE / Mario Guzmán
Obama says DACA's suspension is "cruel" and "wrong"
Photo courtesy of NASA on September 5, 2017, which shows an image acquired by the NASA / NOAA Suomi joint satellite of the National Association of Polar Orbiting (NPP) of Hurricane Irma as it approaches the Leeward Islands east of Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Ocean, on September 4, 2017. EFE / NASA / NOAA SUOMI NPP
Hurricane Irma rises to category 5 and alerts the entire Caribbean
Photo courtesy of the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on August 31, 2017 for a map showing US Government projects to build a "solid" wall in the area adjoining Mexico and a gate to see what happens on the other side. EFE / DHS
The first step towards the construction of the Border Wall
El Sheriff David Clarke. Source: Twitter
Milwaukee County Sheriff, David Clarke, Resigns