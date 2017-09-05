Allies try to reach a diplomatic agreement to face the threat of North Korea

Tension builds on the Korean Peninsula, after Kim Jong-un's regime carried out another underground test of a nuclear weapon last Sunday. In the face of the imminent threat, the South Korean government has required US approval to increase the size limit of its missile warheads, which could help in a response to an eventual declaration of war.

According to Reuters, the nuclear exercise last Sunday would be the sixth and largest carried out by North Korea, and the government officials of the neighboring country say that several arms transfers have been made to the west coast, and another test of intercontinental ballistic missiles can be expected on 9 September.

For its part, the Chinese government condemned the nuclear test, showing its deep concern after North Korea said it would have designed a hydrogen bomb that could be transported by an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Although the eastern country has been not only an immediate neighbor to North Korea but also its communist economic benefactor and protector since 1950, according to Forbes, Beijing would be using North Korea's hysteria to show itself to the world as a more conciliatory nation in comparison, and that is why it has agreed to the imposition of further sanctions by the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, another of North Korea's historic allies has expressed concern about rising tensions between the peninsula and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the solution between the two countries must be diplomatic, avoiding a "global catastrophe" that would affect millions of people, according to CNN.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley assured that North Korea is "begging for war" and urged the Security Council to impose new and immediate sanctions on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear program.

But Putin ruled that any new sanctions will be "useless and ineffective," as Kim Jong-Un "would rather have his people eat grass" before seeing his regime fail.