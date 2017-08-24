All religions unite in one prayer in Barcelona

The new fight against terrorism is precisely that of conscience and education. This is how the Catalan community perceives it when, after the terrible attacks of 17M on the Rambla in Barcelona and in the community of Cambrils, it has decided to opt for the union, inclusion and reaffirmation of the Faith above any extremism.

The Barcelona City Council, with the collaboration of the Generalitat de Catalunya, organized an interfaith ceremony at the Museu Marítim in Barcelona, ​La Vanguardia reported.

“An act of remembrance of the victims is necessary, embracing all sensibilities”, said the Commissioner of Immigration, Interculturality and Diversity, Lola López.

The Commissioner has cataloged the act of "interconvictional" rather than "interreligious," in an attempt to embrace and welcome people from all backgrounds and religions, including Christian, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Taoists, Sikhs and even lay and atheists.

The initiative has the collaboration of the UNESCO Association for Interreligious Dialogue (AUDIR) and the Stable Working Group on Religions (GTER), as a collaborative assembly to address such a striking event in the population from inclusion, tolerance and education.

The interreligious mass on Thursday follows a chain of events surrounding the attack on Las Ramblas, where 15 people died. On August 20, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Barcelona, ​​Joan Josep Omella, presided over a mass in honor of the victims in the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, attended by public officials and even the kings of Spain, foreseeing a demonstration this Saturday afternoon in the neighborhood of Gracia, in the Catalan capital.