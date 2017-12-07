Al Franken: “The challenge is being as good as the people you serve”

During the last few weeks we have seen a range of formats in the responses of men in positions of power accused of sexual harassment and/or abuse: the one who denies it; the one who omits it; the one who justifies it; the one who accepts it; the one who resigns, and even the one who still remains president.

Today the Senator for the state of Minnesota, Al Franken, decided to design a format in the middle, announcing his resignation without a hint of remorse for the accusations, advocating for dialogue but pointing his finger at those who haven’t made the decision to withdraw from the position.

Before leaving the room where he served eight and a half years for the citizens of his state, Senator Franken acknowledged the historic moment in the country, when “We are finally beginning to listen to women about the ways in which men's actions affect them.”

With a hint of condescension for those who have been victims of sexual harassment for years, Franken acknowledged the accusations against him but argued that he had never admitted the guilt.

"Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others, I remember very differently," said the Senator, assuring that he had relied on the Ethics Committee at the beginning to resolve the misunderstanding.

"I know in my heart that nothing I have done as a Senator – nothing -- has brought dishonor this institution, and I am confident that the Ethics Committee would agree," he said.

However, Franken announced that he would resign as a member of the Senate in the coming weeks.

But like someone who’s not willing to die without fighting, the Senator didn’t leave the floor without pointing out what he called "the irony" of his situation: "I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party," he said.

You do not have to be a nuclear physicist to understand that Franken was referring to Roy Moore and the president of the United States.

Franken has been one of those affected by the vendetta led by the #MeToo movement, after eight women declared to have been victims of his sexual misconducts since 2006, including a veteran of the army, a newscaster, and a Congressional aide.