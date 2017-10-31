"An act of terror" sows panic in Manhattan

As reported by the New York Police Department, through its Twitter account, a vehicle entered the bicycle and pedestrian lane of West St., in Lower Manhattan, a few blocks north of Chambers St. in the afternoon hours.

What was identified as a rental truck from Home Depot, deliberately rolled over several people on the road, leaving at least eight dead and dozens injured, and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

The driver got off the rental truck showing fake weapons and was wounded by security agents. He is currently in custody.

In a press conference, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, State Commissioner O'Neil and Governor Cuomo, declared that the incident had been "a coward act of terror", aimed at innocent citizens.

"At this time, with the information we have, there are eight people dead and a dozen wounded," said the Mayor, "this act was aimed at breaking our spirit, but we also know that New Yorkers are strong and resilient."

In the same way, the officials reminded that this is not the first time that the city of New York suffers an attack, assuring that "this will not break us". They also invited citizens to "be vigilant", denouncing any irregularity to the nearest security agent.

For his part, Governor Cuomo stressed that it would be a "new strategy" incited by terrorist groups to encourage "lone wolves" to commit individual acts in the busiest areas of the city where they are, insisting that "although the information is preliminary, there is no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme.”

"New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy, and that is what we are," the Governor added, "but that also makes us a target for those who oppose those concepts."

For his part, President Donald Trump said through his Twitter account that this would again be "an attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”