5 laws that will come into effect in 2018

2018 will be a year of great changes for national policy. After a disastrous 2016 for the Democratic Party and a convulsive 2017 under Donald Trump’s government, it’s better to be aware of everything that is happening in terms of new legislation. For example:

At work

In California, employers will no longer be able to ask to know your previous salary, and offering that information may only be voluntary. Also, a new law will prevent companies with more than five employees from asking their applicants if they have been convicted of any type of crime.

In Nevada, a new law requires employers to grant up to 160 hours of leave for employees who are victims of domestic violence, and in Vermont, recruiters will not be able to demand social media information for their new applicants.

In the same way, most private employees in New York will be eligible for up to 8 weeks of family leave.

Weapons and ammunition

California will implement stricter laws regarding the carrying of weapons and access to ammunition, including a procedure for obtaining special permits that will include special mechanisms when shopping online. In the same state, all types of weapons will be prohibited in schools, and those who have been in prison for hate crimes will lose their right to carry a weapon for up to 10 years.

In the same line, Oregon will implement new laws to prevent mentally unstable people from reaching weapons, allowing relatives to request a judge to impose a temporary ban on individuals.

Law enforcement

As reported by CNN, California will implement new laws that prohibit law enforcement agencies from using resources to investigate or fund the detention of individuals for immigration reasons. This new law has been unofficially called the "Sanctuary State Bill," and was signed by Governor Jerry Brown during the month of October. According to the Wall Street Journal, the measure will not impede collaboration between local authorities and the federal immigration authorities, but will try to "keep it to a minimum".

Pets

A law in Illinois will allow a judge to decide who will keep a pet in the event of a divorce as of Jan. 1, in a move by Senator Linda Holmes to promote fair animal treatment, transforming pets into members of the family.

According to the NY Daily News, couples in the process of divorce will have to prove "who is the best owner" of the pet to receive parental rights, following the steps of legislation implemented a few months ago in Alaska.

Schools

Tennessee has implemented the Campus Free Speech Protection Act, which prohibits school administrations from preventing speeches or events that promote "offensive, immoral, conservative or liberal" ideas, following the Colorado, Kentucky and Utah initiatives to establish "free expression zones." Also, the state will implement new transport supervision measures, as a result of the terrible Chattanooga accident of 2016, where 6 children died.

For its part, the state of Illinois will require school districts to make available to female students free dispensers of hygiene products.