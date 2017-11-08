307 massive shootings have left more than 13,000 fatalities in 2017

A month after the massacre in Las Vegas - considered the worst massacre perpetrated on national soil after leaving a death toll of 58 killed by the suicide Stephen Paddock - the country relives its tragic history: a crazed American armed to the teeth who opens fire against his brothers.

This time it was in Sutherland Springs, a small town in Texas where just over 500 people live. The place: a Baptist church full of parishioners who, at that time, were entrusted to God to protect them from all evil and danger.

The murderer was a 26-year-old white boy with a history of being a violent and troublesome guy. Devin Patrick Kelley burst into the church armed with a semiautomatic rifle – one of those you can get around the corner - and fired indiscriminately killing 26 people, including children and teenagers, and injuring a score more.

We will never know his reasons; we don’t need them either. What we do need to know (or repeat because we already know) is why these things happen without anyone making a significant effort to put an end to these tragedies.

The president paid lip-service to the relatives of the victims but didn't mention the heart of the matter: the free access to weapons that every citizen has thanks to the Second Amendment of the Constitution adopted since December 15, 1791.

Usually, and after the bloodbath, comes the debate over arms control and it always happens that the debate is forgotten because another urgency appears in plain sight: the terrorist threat, the immigrant threat, the climatic threat, the threat of the violent ones – that are never our own.

And the debate is eternal as eternal has been the problem. According to Gun Violence Archive – an organization that is dedicated to document and analyze violent facts related to the possession of weapons in the United States - so far this year there have been 307 massive shootings that don’t necessarily have to be understood as massacres.

In those violent acts - almost one per day - 13,223 people lost their lives. 13,000 people have lost their lives in massacres or shootings in less than a year and the figure still doesn’t generate a warning statement by the president.

The omission of the president is a resounding message for the rest of the country: here, the perpetrators of the massacres are crazy misfits whose cases deserve to be evaluated in isolation, never as part of a whole or a larger problem. “That's not the issue,” say those who cover the sun with a finger.

Meanwhile, today's question is the same as yesterday and the day before: how long? How many more people will have to die in a shooting to say they died because in the United States there are more weapons than people?

How many more massacres will they have to register before the Second Amendment is amended once and for all?