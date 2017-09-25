Advertisement

26 Bodies found under school debris in Mexico

by Andrea Rodes
 09/25/2017 - 02:34
Rescue team members search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO

Rescue team members search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO

The death toll from the earthquake in Mexico has reached 320


By EFE
September 25, 2017

Rescue workers discovered a woman's body under the debris of the Enrique Rebsamen school which collapsed during the Sep. 19 earthquake in Mexico City, bringing the death toll to 26, the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy revealed Sunday.

  According to the Navy, the unidentified woman's body was found on the second floor 130 hours after the tremor, which struck on Sep. 19 at 1:14 pm (6:14 pm GMT).

  "At 16:14 hours (21:14 GMT) a discovery of an adult woman body was registered, initiating the legal protocol to the Public Ministry in order to pull out (the body)," said the Navy in a statement.

  The latest victim brought the death toll from the Enrique Rebsamen school to 26; 11 minors and seven adults. In addition, 11 children were rescued alive.

  The Navy confirmed that the search and rescue operations for survivors will continue until they could confirm that no one, alive or dead, remains under the school's rubble.

  The death toll from the earthquake in Mexico has reached 320; 182 deaths in Mexico City, 73 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

