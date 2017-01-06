Five people killed, in airport shooting

At least five people were killed and 13 injured after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport this afternoon. The alleged suspect, 26-year old Esteban Santiago was captured and taken into custody.

The shooting happened in the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 a little before 1pm local time, as confirmed by the airport.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac as police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleisher tweeted: “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted around 2:35 pm EST that there was an “active shooter” at the airport and advised people to seek shelter.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweed about 15 minutes later about “unconfirmed reports” of additional shots fired, which has been denied by local authorities.

Esteban Santiago was born in New Jersey in 1990, and was currently living in Alaska, from where he flew with a concealed carry permit, military ID and a U.S. passport.

Once in the Fort Lauderdale airport, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, Santiago went to baggage claim, took the firearm from his baggage, loaded it and started an indiscriminate open fire in the Terminal 2 of the second largest International Airport in South Florida.

Witnesses claim he was “calmed” and never spoke a word, and Sheriff Scott Israel considers “at this point, it looks like he acted alone”.

Law enforcement officers evacuated passengers towards the runways, until the shooter was seized unharmed.

Current investigations are carried out to identify the gunman’s motivation.