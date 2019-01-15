Advertisement

AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Media and the City

AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Media and the City

AL DÍA Founder, Editor-in-Chief, and CEO Hernán Guaracao sits down Elisabeth Perez-Luna, Sara Lomax-Reese, Michael Days, and Sandra Clark to discuss the importance of diversity in Philadelphia news media.

by leen
 01/15/2019 - 17:58
in
AL DÍA Founder, Editor-in-Chief, & CEO Hernán Guaracao sits down with Elisabeth Perez-Luna, Sara Lomax-Reese, Michael Days, and Sandra Clark for a conversation on diversity in local news media.
Lee Nentwig
AL DÍA Founder, Editor-in-Chief, & CEO Hernán Guaracao sits down with Elisabeth Perez-Luna, Sara Lomax-Reese, Michael Days, and Sandra Clark for a conversation on diversity in local news media.

By Lee Nentwig
January 15, 2019

In the premiere episode of AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS, AL DÍA Founder, Editor-in-Chief, & CEO Hernán Guaracao speaks with leading figures at the forefront of the movement for more inclusive news media in Philadelphia.

Sandra Clark (WHYY V.P. of News and Civic Dialogue), Michael Days (Philadelphia Media Network V.P. for Diversity and Inclusion), Sara Lomax-Reese (WURD President and CEO), and Elisabeth Perez-Luna (WHYY Executive Producer of Audio Content) join in to discuss the criticality of this issue and steps that must be taken by Philadelphia newsrooms to better represent the communities they serve.

AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher. Be sure to subscribe!

