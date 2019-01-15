AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Media and the City

In the premiere episode of AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS, AL DÍA Founder, Editor-in-Chief, & CEO Hernán Guaracao speaks with leading figures at the forefront of the movement for more inclusive news media in Philadelphia.

Sandra Clark (WHYY V.P. of News and Civic Dialogue), Michael Days (Philadelphia Media Network V.P. for Diversity and Inclusion), Sara Lomax-Reese (WURD President and CEO), and Elisabeth Perez-Luna (WHYY Executive Producer of Audio Content) join in to discuss the criticality of this issue and steps that must be taken by Philadelphia newsrooms to better represent the communities they serve.

