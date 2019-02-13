AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Emerging Voices in Local News Media

02/13/2019 - 16:34
AL DÍA sits down with Cassie Owens, Joy D. Soto, Danielle P. Jeter, and Mariela Morales Suárez to discuss the future of local news media, professional dynamics in the newsroom, and the importance of representation in journalism.
Cassie Owens (Philadelphia Inquirer), Joy D. Soto (WHYY), Danielle P. Jeter (Women in Media Global), and Mariela Morales Suárez (Lenfest Institute) join her to discuss the barriers women face when entering newsrooms, the future of leadership in journalism, and the importance of representation in local news media.
