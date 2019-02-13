AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Emerging Voices in Local News Media

Subscribe To AL DIA Podcasts
AL DIA News
AL DIA News
AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Emerging Voices in Local News Media

AL DÍA sits down with Cassie Owens, Joy D. Soto, Danielle P. Jeter, and Mariela Morales Suárez to discuss the future of local news media, professional dynamics in the newsroom, and the importance of representation in journalism.

by leen
 02/13/2019 - 16:34
in
Cassie Owens, Joy Soto, Danielle Jeter, Mariela Morales Suárez, and Emily Neil discuss the future of local news media, professional dynamics in the newsroom, and the importance of representation in journalism.
Lee Nentwig
Cassie Owens, Joy Soto, Danielle Jeter, Mariela Morales Suárez, and Emily Neil discuss the future of local news media, professional dynamics in the newsroom, and the importance of representation in journalism.

By Lee Nentwig
February 13, 2019
In the second episode of AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS, journalist Emily Neil speaks with emerging leaders in the Philadelphia news media landscape on the future of the industry.

Cassie Owens (Philadelphia Inquirer), Joy D. Soto (WHYY), Danielle P. Jeter (Women in Media Global), and Mariela Morales Suárez (Lenfest Institute) join her to discuss the barriers women face when entering newsrooms, the future of leadership in journalism, and the importance of representation in local news media.

AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS is available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play, and Stitcher. Be sure to subscribe and review!

TAGS
podcast
AL DÍA
RoundtableTALKS
whyy
Philadelphia Inquirer
women in media
Leadership
journalism
newsroom
Culture
race
politics
representation

What do you think about this story?