AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS: Emerging Voices in Local News Media

In the second episode of AL DÍA RoundTableTALKS, journalist Emily Neil speaks with emerging leaders in the Philadelphia news media landscape on the future of the industry.

Cassie Owens (Philadelphia Inquirer), Joy D. Soto (WHYY), Danielle P. Jeter (Women in Media Global), and Mariela Morales Suárez (Lenfest Institute) join her to discuss the barriers women face when entering newsrooms, the future of leadership in journalism, and the importance of representation in local news media.

