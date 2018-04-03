Trump’s DACA Nightmare

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!" Trump tweeted on Sunday. He was referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by Barack Obama, which protects about 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. He had just been at church with Melania, his immigrant wife and –listen to this-- had sent out a “Happy Easter” tweet. Not exactly great timing.

Hard to believe as it may be, there are people who claim to have been surprised by the erratic Trump’s tweeter storm and his disregard for the fate of hundreds of thousands of young people who, except for lacking “papers”, are better Americans than the president himself. Yet, the members of United We Dream (UWD), the largest Dreamers’ group in the country, used as they are to Trump’s multiple attempts to utilize them as pawns to get Congress to fund his absurd border wall, were not surprised in the least.

"This just reaffirms what we have known all along: Trump never wanted to protect immigrant youth - he only wanted to further his hateful anti-immigrant agenda," the young peoples’ group tweeted as a response.

The UWD tweet was right on point. Racist hatred, not any concern –even if ridiculously off-base-- for the security of the nation, is what really fuels the dangerous temper tantrums of the aging White House occupant.

As if trying to dispel any lingering doubts about his appalling ignorance, Trump added in another tweet: "These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!" apparently reacting to a report by Fox News, his political guru, about a caravan of Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence that is making its way through Mexico hoping to reach the U.S. border and apply for refugee status.

One would expect the president of the country to, at least, understand that the so-called caravan has absolutely nothing to do with DACA. Trump doesn’t, unless he was lying once more to create confusion and justify his callous abandonment of DACA beneficiaries.

As reported by Yamily Habib in Al Día News, “President Trump has warned that ‘many people are coming because they want to take advantage of DACA’, as the BBC reported, which has been widely contested by politicians, analysts and journalists, because the Deferred Action program created by Barack Obama proposed protecting immigrants ‘who have lived in the United States since 2007, who arrived before they turned 16 and who were less than 31 on June 15, 2012,’ the Washington Post explained. Anyone who has arrived later does not qualify for the protection of the program.”

Not one single “caravan” participant, even if they make it to the border, would qualify for DACA, a program which Trump, not the Democrats, ended in September 2017.

This clownish bully is US president, but he has to be cut down to size, so he cannot keep on wreaking havoc on the nation he pompously vowed to “make great again.”

Midterm elections are six months away, and now is the time to register to vote and make others aware of their duty to do so. We can begin to return to Washington, that was never great, some of the sanity Trump and his Republican accomplices have done away with.

As for the Dreamers, something is certain: they know how to fight for their cause. And they will win with the support of every decent American.