[OP-ED]: Women’s Forceful Message to Donald Trump

Nightmarish. That’s the best way to describe Donald Trump’s past few weeks in the White House.

During those days he has seen his closest henchmen exposed as liars and cheaters –the most recent, his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, a man well known for his extremist racist ideology.

Not surprisingly, they --Trump included-- deny any wrongdoing with a straight face while, as in some third-rate TV reality show, are doing the impossible to hide their suspicious dealings with the Russians and paint themselves as harmless patriots.

Oh, well, you may be thinking, what can you expect? These people were chosen by Trump, the man who, as Jack Tapper reminds us, made up conspiracies about wiretapping, birtherism, Muslims celebrating on 9/11, inaugural crowd sizes, vaccines and more. And you would be right, of course.

Yet Tapper’s list, revealing as it is of the New York tycoon’s character, is far from complete. The journalist forgot about Trump’s sickening bragging about abusing women with impunity --and the utter contempt for them his crass behavior has shown through the years.

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump said back in 2005, as you probably remember. “You can do anything. Grab them by the p…,” the man that would become president added.

Well no, Mr. Trump, contrary to your dirty fantasies, you cannot “do anything,” as any woman will tell you in no uncertain terms. Actually 500,000 of them already did with the Women’s March on Washington, the largest inaugural protest in U.S. history last January 21. And tomorrow, on International Women’s Days, hundreds of thousands of mothers, wives, lovers, daughters and sisters will make sure your well-deserved nightmare goes on.

“On March 8, women from every part of the country and the economy will rise together to participate in A Day Without A Woman, also known as the Women’s Strike, a follow-up to the historic Women’s March on January 21,” said Ai-Jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign.

“When we don’t work, our absence has a ripple effect, because our work is critical to every sector of the economy and should never be taken for granted.” Poo added. “When we don’t shop, businesses suffer. Let Wednesday be the day that we find each other and commit to acting in solidarity.”

In other words, expect this to be a historic International Women’s Day in which women will remove themselves from the economy to protest Trump’s unbearable misogyny and disrespect, but also societal barriers that keep them from achieving true equality.

The International Women’s Strike is hosting dozens of strikes, marches, and rallies throughout the U.S. (and internationally), including in New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Columbus, Ohio. You can find a full list of events at the IWS website.