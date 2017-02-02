[OP-ED]: When straight talk is crazy talk

What are we to make of a man who seems unable to keep himself from making false statements, yet fundamentally keeps his word?

Donald Trump as president is something that we’ve rarely seen before: A self-styled straight-talker who didn’t disappoint his most fervent supporters by tacking to the center after claiming victory.

After the election, the gem that Trump’s detractors took him “literally but not seriously” and his supporters took him “seriously but not literally” made the rounds.

The seriousness came through loud and clear on a recent press call with immigrant advocates who were apoplectic, and seemingly a little shocked, about the president following through on one of his core campaign promises.

The president’s executive orders on immigration and the building of the border wall “are a direct attack on children, families and all immigrant communities,” said Hector Sanchez, chair of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda and executive director of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement. “If the president aims to unify the country, he should be focused on building bridges, not walls.”

The only bridges Trump has sought to build, however, are the ones between himself and disaffected white voters who ranged from the merely economically marginalized to those actively disgusted by minorities -- whether from south of the border or from war-ravaged countries.

Last September, I wrote, “After flipping and flopping on the topic of immigration, perhaps Donald Trump has learned this lesson: His fans are not thirsting for a more humane, welcoming Republican candidate. Trump’s supporters like him when he is at his most bigoted and most xenophobic. They adore his finger-pointing rants. And they love him specifically because he called Mexicans ‘rapists’ and ‘murderers’ -- normalizing open hostility toward all immigrants, legal or not.”

On Friday evening when Trump signed another executive order, this one barring refugees from Syria and residents from predominantly Muslim Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, it was just another campaign promise fulfilled.

While these actions are sowing fear and confusion for those affected by them, Trump’s supporters are uplifted by his words of reassurance. As he introduced his executive vow to build the border wall, Trump said: “For years, the media has largely ignored the stories of Americans and lawful residents victimized by open borders. To all of those hurting out there, I repeat to you these words: We hear you, we see you, and you will never ever be ignored again.”

This is incredibly powerful stuff.

Those who voted for Trump must be feeling an elated mix of vindication and incredulity that a politician did exactly what he said he was going to do.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of a restrictionist immigration think tank, the Center for Immigration Studies, wrote admiringly on his blog: “Trump campaigned as an immigration hawk and seems determined to actually govern that way. There will be plenty more tests of his commitment to following through -- defiant sanctuary cities, greedy employers, leftist lawfare warriors, oleaginous lobbyists. But the new administration’s immigration kickoff is a resounding success.”

In politics, however, getting your way can be a double-edged sword.

Drastic actions -- like the temporary ban on arrivals from certain predominantly Muslim countries -- bring with them the potential for backlash that is greater than the affections of those who are pleased with them. On Saturday, when even green card holders were stuck in airports, unable to re-enter the country after having traveled overseas on business, study or vacation, the results were messy and angry.

The bungling of the ban’s immediate logistics, subsequent legal injunctions and eventual backpedaling on restrictions for legal permanent residents have become an embarrassing boondoggle for the nascent administration. And Trump quickly replaced the acting attorney general who said she would refuse to enforce the immigration orders.

Our country’s new antagonistic posture toward Mexico is already spurring specifics about how American lives could be affected by the costs of the wall. The Washington Post says that about 80 percent of Mexican exports -- including food, electronics, medical equipment and cars -- are sold to the U.S., and NBC News reports that consumers would see about a 10 percent price hike from a 20 percent tariff on these goods.

President Trump’s campaign promises have yet to show the true extent of their ugly and unintended consequences. But they are ripe with the potential to prove that “straight talk” has its limits if it also happens to be crazy talk.