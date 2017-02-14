[OP-ED]: Welcome to the White House Freak Show

Yes, I know, it seemed impossible that President Trump could find creepier advisors than Stephen Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, right? Surprise! -- he managed to do it with the addition of the zombie-like Stephen Miller to his inner circle. Incredibly, the White House freak show is getting even weirder.

Miller, who is Trump’s senior policy advisor, no less, introduced himself to the nation on Sunday via four TV shows. Without a doubt, he did make a lasting impression with his dead eyes, strangely rigid demeanor and his mechanical recitation of the administration’s discredited talking points on the scandal involving the disgraced National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (who had to resign on Monday for lying about his contacts with the Russian government), and the administration’s travel ban debacle he, Miller, helped to create.

Yet it was Miller’s words about Trump’s supposedly unbridled powers that will be remembered the most. They expressed a blatant disregard for the constitution and made clear Trump’s despotic ambitions.

“The end result of this, though, is that our opponents, the media, and the whole world will soon see, as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial, and will not be questioned,” Miller declared in Face the Nation.

In other words, who cares about the people, the press, the constitution, the courts?

According to Miller, Trump, who not only lost the popular vote, but whose approval rating is at bargain-basement level, is practically omnipotent, a tin-pot demigod that will “begin to take further actions,” whatever that means. And no one can question him.

Miller’s trajectory is one of racism and hate for immigrants. A former aide to unabashedly anti-immigration Alabama ex-senator and new Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, Miller’s extremist views are well known since his school days, as a Univision investigation revealed.

Make no mistake, Trump is at war with immigrants and it will get much worse. That’s why he has surrounded himself with bigots like Bannon, Sessions, Miller and an all-star cast of shameless liars, the most prejudiced and reactionary elements of society.

In the past few days at least 600 people around the country have been arrested by the dreaded ICE. And although the official line is that ICE is targeting violent offenders and dangerous criminals, you can bet that many of those arrested are guilty only of violating immigration laws.

That is the case of Guadalupe García de Rayos, a Phoenix resident for more than 20 years with two teenage children born in the U.S.

García de Rayos was arrested nearly a decade ago for using a false ID to get a job, but the Obama government, since she did not represent a danger to society, and was the mother of U.S.-born children with an impeccable record since her conviction, declined to deport her despite having a deportation order.

But things have taken a sharp turn for the worse. Last Wednesday, García de Rayos went to the ICE building in Phoenix for her yearly check-in with immigration, something she had done seven times before. Yet, this is the era of Trump and this time she was unceremoniously deported to Mexico while her children and an enraged community protested such abuse.

“What happened last night to Guadalupe García de Rayos is a travesty,” Phoenix’s Democratic mayor, Greg Stanton, wrote on Twitter. “She has been peacefully living and working in the Valley for more than two decades, and by all accounts was building a life and contributing to our community. She has now been torn apart from her family.”

Cruelty, prejudice and mendacity are the defining traits of the so-called Trump administration. Be prepared for many thousands of Guadalupes being mercilessly persecuted, arrested and deported by the White House freak show.