[OP-ED]: Trump/GOP Health Plan Pushes Serious Problems Aside

One alarming fact is lost in the uproar around the AHCA recently released by the Republican Party leadership on Capitol Hill to replace Obamacare – the health care reform measure initiated by former President Obama.

The GOP’s American Health Care Act does nothing to address HAI – the deadly problem plaguing the very heart of America’s health care system.

Few Americans know any thing about HAI despite the fact that it causes nearly 100,000 deaths per year across America and it drains an estimated $20-billion in healthcare costs annually, according to the federal Center for Disease Control.

HAI is healthcare-associated infections. These are infections people get while in the hospital receiving treatment.

CDC data released last year stated that HAI impacts over 700,000 annually. “When people go to the hospital, they should not contract a preventable healthcare associated infection,” noted a CDC publication.

But Americans do contract serious infections while hospitalized and the GOP’s controversial AHCA, like Obama’s measure, ignores attacking the HAI scourge that strikes Americans at alarming rates.

The rancor swirling around health care reform across America overshadows the scandalous inability of political leaders to address serious problems infecting core health care system pillars – problems that are generally preventable and problems that if eliminated would save billions of dollars.

The Trump/GOP advanced AHCA, for example, does not launch a concerted attack on medical errors.

Errors in medical treatment cause more than 250,000 deaths per year according to a study released in October 2016 by a team of patient safety experts at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This study discovered that medical errors now rank as the third leading cause of death in America.

Diabetes is one of America’s ten most deadly diseases, causing over one million deaths annually. Almost ten percent of the entire U.S. population has some form of diabetes. Diabetes impacts around 13 percent of both Hispanics and blacks.

And this disease costs the American economy a staggering $245-billion annually according to an assessment released a few years ago.

Medical experts note the most common form of diabetes – Type 2 – arises from poor diet, lack of exercise and carrying too much weigh. Thus, key causes of Type 2 diabetes are preventable, producing decreases in suffering and painfully high health care costs. Yet, the GOP’s AHCA does nothing to prioritize prevention related to diabetes.

President Trump has criticized the high costs of prescription drugs. Yet this big problem receives little attention in the AHCA Trump supports.

Pennsylvania prison officials cite high prescription drug costs to justify their hard-hearted withholding of effective treatment from thousands of state prison inmates infected with Hepatitis C, inmates disproportionately Hispanic and black.

The most effective Hep C drug costs over $90,000 per treatment in the United States while the same treatment costs $1,200 in Egypt and $900 in India.

America’s political leaders need to treat the causes of what makes the health care system sick instead of enacting measures that prevent real cure.