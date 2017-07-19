[OP-ED] Trump’s Slightly Repulsive Burlesque Show

President Trump’s first six months in office look to many like a disaster of titanic proportions.

It’s understandable. After all, it’s true that his promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare and leave 20 million Americans without health care exploded in his and Mitch McConnell’s sour faces; that the much ballyhooed “beautiful” border wall is looking more and more like pie in the sky without any new funding, and Mexico pooh-poohing paying for it if it’s ever built; that his clownish persona was in full and embarrassing display during his recent international trips, and that, not surprisingly, his approval ratings keep crashing down faster than a North Korean rocket.

But hey, The Apprentice former TV star has proudly succeeded in terrorizing hard working immigrants and mercilessly tearing their families apart. The tweeter in chief has also succeeded in triggering an investigation on him and his family by a special counsel about colluding with the Russians to aid his campaign and, in what may be his greatest accomplishment so far, he has also managed to infuse the nation’s capital with a reality show atmosphere perfect for breeding a new and, well, different crop of potential national leaders. These Trump-inspired wannabees may not be great for the country, but if elected they could complete the metamorphosis of politics into cheap entertainment, a slightly repulsive burlesque spectacle.

Take, for instance, Caitlyn Jenner. The aging transgender celebrity, a Republican, is mulling over running for the Senate in California, where she lives. She, of course, would have zero chance of getting elected (a Republican has not won a Senate seat in the state since 1988), but – pass the popcorn-- it could make for great theater.

Somehow her experiences as an Olympic gold medalist, Wheaties icon and Kardashian celebrity clan graduate don’t seem to add up to be the most appropriate preparation for the Senate. Add to this the fact that not even the LGBT community likes Jenner’s publicity seeking ways, and has made it clear they abhor her political positions.

“She is probably positioning herself to get a new reality show,” someone posted on Facebook, which would be a perfect fit with the current president’s background and culture (for lack of a better word).

But Jenner is not the only “celebrity” talking about a future in politics in the era of Trump. Musician Kid Rock, another Republican right-winger, is also considering running for the Senate in Michigan.

"We the people are sick and tired of their bull****," he has said, eloquently explaining in a single phrase his whole political platform.

Earlier this year Kid Rock visited the White House and, believe it or not, was given a private dinner with the president. No, wait, it gets weirder: Sarah Palin and fascist, disgusting musician Ted Nugent also dined with Trump that night, proving once more that racism and stupidity are right up the Donald’s alley.

Yet, it was Dwayne Johnson, the actor and former wrestler known as The Rock, who gave the most suggestive description of the state of politics in the era of Trump. Asked about rumors that he planned to run for president in 2020, The Rock admitted last May that the rumors were true while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“Now, in the past I would have never considered running for president. I mean I didn’t think I was qualified at all,” Johnson said. “But now I’m actually worried I’m too qualified.”

And, compared to Trump, he is probably right.