[OP-ED]: Trump’s Presidency is Upon Us

Are you ready for President Trump? Ready or not the twitter president will be inaugurated in just two days and, even worse, he won’t go away for the next four years. No one –not even himself-- knows where Donald Trump will take the nation, but something is certain: it won’t be pretty.

Every day the president-elect generates a deluge of news that threatens to drown the country in stupidity, ridiculousness and ignorance. It would be laughable were it not for the fact that the arrogant and xenophobic Trump is about to become the most powerful man on Earth, so much so he will have at his disposal the means to destroy the planet. A rather disquieting prospect, wouldn’t you agree?

That’s why progressive organizations all over the U.S. are mobilizing to protest and resist Trump’s plans to dismantle social services, attack freedom of the press, trample civil rights, massively deport immigrants and weaken democracy.

As reported by Common Dreams and Bill Moyers, on Jan. 10 dozens of groups launched United Resistance, a campaign to “stand together in support of racial, social, environmental, economic justice for all and against Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, homophobia, sexism and all those forces which would tear apart a democracy of, by and for all the people.”

“We are facing fascism right now,” said Eveline Shen, executive director of the advocacy group Forward Together, a campaign participant. The Center for Biological Diversity, United We Dream, the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Advancement Project and Free Press are also among the groups joining the resistance.

Ironically perhaps, but hardly surprising, when the former reality TV star occupies the White House on Friday, his approval rating will be the lowest of any recent president.

According to a CNN poll, Trump’s current 40% popularity is a full 44 points lower than Barack Obama’s rating when he became president in January 2009. As a Trump’s presidency becomes imminent, more and more Americans are having second thoughts.

One of the main causes of Trump’s ratings going down the drain is his attack on Obamacare, which he repeatedly called “a disaster” during his campaign and has vowed to make repealing it a priority. Suddenly people, many of the same people that voted for him, are facing reality: repealing Obamacare means their families will no longer have health insurance --and they are letting politicians know they don’t like it.

Even before his inauguration the Putin-loving Trump has cast an unwelcome shadow of uncertainty and mistrust over an already very dangerous world with a series of provocative, careless and arrogant interviews. From Mexico to China to Germany he has managed to infuriate practically everyone. Just imagine what he could do after he becomes president.

The coming four years are not going to be easy for anybody, but no one will have a harder time than immigrants. Persecuting and deporting hundreds of thousands of hard-working people during his first months in the White House was one of the promises around which Trump built his campaign. All decent people need to stand up and speak out against this outrage.

Fascism must be pushed back.