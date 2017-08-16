[OP-ED]: Trump hits the debt ceiling

by Juan Alba
 08/16/2017 - 09:40
in
La pregunta fundamental que enfrenta Trump es si apoyará un aumento limpio del techo de deuda--es decir un aumento sin otras medidas de gastos, que probablemente sería aprobado fácilmente con apoyo demócrata--o si coqueteará con un incumplimiento para obtener alguna ventaja política o programática.

The fundamental question facing Trump is whether he will support a clean increase in the debt ceiling -- one without other spending measures, which would probably pass easily with Democratic support -- or whether he would flirt with default to gain some policy or political advantage.

[OP-ED]: Trump hits the debt ceiling

The crucial question about raising the federal debt ceiling is: What happens if Congress doesn’t? That is, what happens if Congress defaults? When President Trump returns from his “working vacation” later this month, this promises to be one of the major issues he’ll face, because the Treasury is expected to run out of cash in early or mid-October, according to projections by the Congressional Budget Office.


By Robert J. Samuelson
August 16, 2017

The current debt ceiling is $19.8 trillion, which covers Treasury borrowings from the public (individuals, large institutional investors like pension funds and banks) and from other government agencies (such as the Social Security Trust Fund or the Highway Trust Fund). If the government hit the ceiling and couldn’t pay all its bills, then someone would get stiffed: bond holders, Social Security recipients, soldiers and sailors, government vendors -- and, possibly, many more. 

The harder question is: How would the world react?

Investing in U.S. Treasury securities (bills, notes and bonds, each with different maturities) is one way that foreign individuals, multinational companies, governments and banks protect their financial well-being. The dollar is the major form of international money; U.S. Treasury securities are considered the world’s safest financial assets. Would a default trigger a panic, as investors dumped Treasuries? Or would investors just yawn on the assumption that, sooner or later, Congress would raise the debt ceiling and make good on its debts?

A recent analysis from the Brookings Institution, a liberal think tank, wisely observes: “Congress has never failed to act in time, so no one knows with certainty what the consequences [of a default] would be.”

The Brookings analysis is a good starting point for background. From it, you learn that the debt ceiling didn’t exist before 1917. Congress had to authorize every borrowing individually. But when the U.S. entered World War I, Congress set an overall ceiling to make borrowing easier. The Treasury could automatically borrow up to that limit.

For many years after World War II, Congress passed increases in the debt ceiling with little fuss or fanfare, as it should. (The government should pay all its bills as a matter of principle.) But, recently, many Republicans have tried to make reductions in federal spending a condition for supporting a higher ceiling. By and large, this did not result in significant spending cutbacks, but it did add to the drama of the debate and stoked uncertainty that Congress might actually stumble into a default, with what repercussions no one could possibly say.

The fundamental question facing Trump is whether he will support a clean increase in the debt ceiling -- one without other spending measures, which would probably pass easily with Democratic support -- or whether he would flirt with default to gain some policy or political advantage.

More in Opinion

El Fiscal General Jeff Sessions ya demostró ser incoherente en el asunto del control local; anuncia a gritos la autonomía de los departamentos de policía locales cuando los libera de la supervisión federal de derechos civiles, pero pisotea esa misma autonomía cuando condena las ciudades santuario. Archivo
[OP-ED]: Sanctuary Cities put California in showdown with Trump administration
Trump has made clear that the United States would respond to North Korean nuclear threats with a massive military strike, possibly involving nuclear weapons. EFE
[OP-ED]: The Art of the Bluff
According to Pew, 68 percent of all Hispanics speak English proficiently. And, in 2013, the center noted that they tipped over into preferring English-language news, signaling that there may be some mismatch between what Latino readers say they want and what they will actually consume. 
[OP-ED]: Publishers shouldn’t confine Latino authors to just ‘immigrant stories’
Image of the African American Museum in Washington DC. The center has an exhibition dedicated to the collaboration between blacks and Latinos. LBWPhoto.
[OP-ED]:Green Sees Collaborations Across Color Lines