[OP-ED]: Come Play with Me

Tillerson also wanted to distance himself from Trump's denialist position on climate change, admitting that global warming "poses certain risks." His relationship with one of the largest oil companies in the world is not a sign to believe that it has much interest in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment. And if we do not preserve the environment and the planet dies, it does not matter if anti-immigrant walls are built or anti-globalization measures are taken. Climate change will soon be the world's largest poverty and migration exodus multiplier .
Another Trump appointment that bothers me most is Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The scientific community does not come out of their astonishment at the election of this lawyer who until now was Oklahoma's attorney general and who takes climate change as a joke. Since 2011, Pruitt has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against the EPA; for example, by supporting the fuel industry against the Obama Administration's Clean Energy Plan. Democrats and activists question Pruitt's line with the oil and gas industry.
Denying climate change is denying science. And this attitude is also shared by the new Secretary of Education, the also billionaire Betsy deVos. Active defender of the system of concerted schools, DeVos is also a Christian fundamentalist with a long history of opposition to science, reported in December The New Yorker.
In Chicago, the DeVos family has donated money to a Pro-Life foundation, suggesting that with it leading the public education could jeopardize the teaching of key issues such as abortion, the theory of evolution or advances in biotechnology.
In short: if the new Administration is hostile with the planet, globalization, science and cultural diversity - in the cabinet Trump there is no prominent Latino -, then thank you and good night.