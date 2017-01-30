Where Will the Border Wall Begin?

Where will the great wall of Donald Trump begin? Nobody knows. Not even him. But there are many reasons to think that the first - perhaps the only - stretch of the wall is to be built here, in the Rio Grande valley, where the river flows down, green and mighty in January, through southern Texas to its mouth in the Gulf of Mexico, reported on Sunday Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Perhaps the concrete barrier will be raised in Rome, a small fishing town where every year thousands of ornithologists come in winter to see the kingfishers and other birds at dusk. Or maybe it will be built in Los Ebanos, where the old ferry transports three or four cars every hour from one side of the border to another by a rope tied to both sides. Or in Rio Grande City, next to the international bridge where neither the border patrol agents - with the new plan to add 5,000 agents to the 20,000 that cross the border - see the meaning of the wall. "A wall here? No idea. We will be the last to find out," laments an agent.

The wall will also create a high danger of flooding since for the unpredictable Rio Grande a wall does not stop being a dam, reports La Vanguardia.

It's hard to find anyone in South Texas who sees the sense of building a wall ... The term wetbacks is no longer used to refer to the undocumented because very few cross the river to swim. "The people here are not opposed to border security but a wall would not serve and also gives a very wrong message to the many Mexicans who come from Monterrey to shop," says Jim Darling, mayor of McAllen. "Residents are not in favor; Tourists will no longer come, "said Elizar Sáenz, 74, who sweeps the leaves in the street near the tourist office in Rome, where he explains the importance of the nature corridor. "There are only 50 copies of the ocelot (a small jaguar) left in South Texas and they need to be connected to the Mexican population," he reports.

