NBC dismisses its star anchorman for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior

The Weinstein effect seems to be an endless phenomenon.

This time was the turn for Matt Lauer, presenter of one of the most important programs on American television. The "Today" show has been one of the most profitable franchises in the national media, and Lauer was its face for over two decades, as CNN explained.

Colleagues from Lauer such as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb had to make public the news that affected them personally. As Lauer's workmates, they claimed to be "devastated."

But for media such as The New York Times and Variety Magazine, this news was soon to be unveiled. According to the journalist investigation, Lauer would have a history of abusive behavior outside the cameras and would have been an employee of the television network who, together with her lawyer, approached the representatives and the human resources department last Monday.

"Over the course of several hours, my client detailed egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct by Mr. Lauer. In fewer than 35 hours, NBC investigated and removed Mr. Lauer," said the victim's lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld.

While the details of the accusation have not been made public, one source assured CNN that everything would have happened while Lauer was in Russia covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.

NBC news anchor and close friend of Lauer, Andrew Lack, issued a memorandum to the network's team stating that (Lauer's behavior) "represents, after several revisions, a clear violation of the standards of our company".

While this is the first complaint against Lauer during his career on NBC, Lack added that "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated accident."

According to journalists Ramin Setoodeh and Elizabeth Wagmeister of Variety, journalistic investigations had been reporting Lauer's behavior for several months. "NBC was aware," said Wagmeister. "There are multiple women we’ve spoken to with far-ranging accusations against Lauer. The power of journalism has never been more evident than in this cultural change."